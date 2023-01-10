ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side

 2 days ago

A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck at Somonauk and Shabbona Grove roads at about 7:34 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff said.

The crash left the school bus on its side. There were six students and one driver on the bus at the time of the crash.

18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records

No injuries were reported and the students were sent home to their parents.

