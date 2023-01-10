DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side

A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck at Somonauk and Shabbona Grove roads at about 7:34 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff said.

The crash left the school bus on its side. There were six students and one driver on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported and the students were sent home to their parents.