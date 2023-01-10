Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
Extra security at Athens Drive High School on Friday after threat, racial slur written on table
RALEIGH, N.C. — Students at Athens Drive Magnet High School will see extra security on campus Friday in the wake of a racist threat about a school shooting. Principal Steve Mares of Athens Drive Magnet High School sent out a message to parents last week to make them aware.
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
Fayetteville Police department looking to increase its force during hiring event
The recruiting unit will present candidates with basic information about the police department, hiring procedures, and help them complete online applications.
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault
Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
Richmond County teacher gets dream $1 million second-chance win
A phone call on Wednesday afternoon seemed too good to be true for Diane Ingram of Hamlet when she found out she won $1 million in a second-chance drawing. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Ingram said. When she answered the phone, she received the news that she’d won the...
Alamance County pastor adopts children from Ukraine
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Without hesitation, Pastor Chris Hamblen and his wife Kelli decided to add to their family of three children. They adopted two more children from Ukraine with special needs. “[Kelli] said ‘I think we need to adopt these kids,'” Chris said. “I have a heart for special needs children, and it was an […]
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
borderbelt.org
Housing plan could ease shortage in Scotland County – and help a neglected neighborhood
An ambitious plan to create more affordable housing in Scotland County could help low-income residents and revitalize a languishing neighborhood. Scotland County commissioners are in talks to potentially donate 14 acres of land in north Laurinburg to Southeastern Community Action Partnership. The nonprofit, known as SCAP, must have the land...
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
WRAL
Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street
A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
Sanford pastor netted $10K in kickbacks as part of Medicare fraud scheme, court docs show
SANFORD, N.C. — A Sanford pastor will soon be sentenced on federal charges involving illegal Medicare reimbursements. Court documents state Pastor Daniel Owens netted more than $10,000 in kickbacks and bribes as part of a Medicare fraud scheme. Owens is a pastor at Life Springs Dream Center in Sanford....
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Fayetteville dad guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
