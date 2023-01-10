GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO