ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies

The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault

Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
PITTSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County pastor adopts children from Ukraine

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Without hesitation, Pastor Chris Hamblen and his wife Kelli decided to add to their family of three children. They adopted two more children from Ukraine with special needs. “[Kelli] said ‘I think we need to adopt these kids,'” Chris said. “I have a heart for special needs children, and it was an […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street

A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
Up and Coming Weekly

Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student

A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
ERWIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy