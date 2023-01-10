Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 13, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNL) has signed an Agreement with Richard Estalella making him the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. Estalella will be responsible for overseeing GRNL’s operational flow, process improvements, and strategic planning including operational expansion. He will also be assisting in financial planning, celebrity signings and endorsements as well as corporate sponsorships,

