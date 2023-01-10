Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado Struck Moulton & Decatur on Thursday
Damage in Moulton & Decatur was confirmed to have been caused by an EF-1 Tornado that occurred on Thursday Morning. The Tornado Started in Western Lawrence County eventually moving into Moulton – Causing Damage to Lawrence Medical Center. Roof Damage was also done to the Relax Inn at the...
‘Big things’ coming to Madison in 2023, says Mayor Finley
The new year is bringing "big things" to the City of Madison, according to Mayor Paul Finley.
rocketcitynow.com
Annexation underway at Clift Farms in Madison
What are the plans for Clift Farms with an annexation in the works? Our Jasamine Bryd reports.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals PD investigating ‘terrorist threat’ made at Covenant Christian School
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Muscle Shoals Police Department are conducting an investigation after a student at Covenant Christian School made statements to other students that fit in the definition of “terrorist threat” in Alabama. According to a social post by the police department, a...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Man charged in Decatur Walmart murder transferred to mental health facility
The man charged with fatally running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart has been transferred to a mental health facility
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Athens family turns loss into lesson on domestic violence
A week after she was shot and killed during a domestic dispute, Alexis Garth's family is using their loss as a lesson about the dangers of domestic violence.
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
Alabama NAACP leader reacts to deadly shooting at Huntsville birthday party
In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Huntsville birthday party, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton shared his thoughts on how the community can move forward.
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
WSFA
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
