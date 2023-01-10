ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom

In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
HARTSELLE, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

