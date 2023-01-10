It was just 80 years ago today, January 14, 1943, when Churchill and Roosevelt met in Casablanca to organize the war and prepare for an invasion of Europe. Things were tough, the Allies had managed to kick the AXIS out of North Africa, yet Fortress Europe looked like an impregnable castle. Fighting in the Pacific was still in Guadalcanal, in fact, this date also is the 80th anniversary of the Japanese evacuating the island as well.

