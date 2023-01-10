Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
msn.com
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says
Advocates, legal experts, economists, and scholars are keeping pressure on the nation's highest court to allow President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness to reach millions of Americans this year. On Wednesday, over a dozen groups filed amicus curiae briefs to the Supreme Court expressing support for Biden's plan to forgive up...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher; inflation data eyed
BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with broader markets as investors waited with optimism for data on domestic and U.S. inflation that could provide cues on the central banks' rate hike path. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore...
NASDAQ
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2023
Since the verification of its first transaction 14 years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has remained the undisputed leader of the cryptocurrency industry, a market now crowded with more than 20,000 different tokens. And although it carries a sizable market cap of $330 billion today, it undoubtedly has been a polarizing asset to discuss.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb for sixth straight session, yen rises on BOJ speculation
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks rose on Friday for a sixth straight session as investors assessed the start of U.S. earnings season and the path of inflation, while the yen jumped to a seven-month high on speculation the Bank of Japan may alter its loose monetary policy.
NASDAQ
Cubans size up new hurdles, avenues for migration after U.S. policy shift
HAVANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
Brian Mast Offers Proposal to Help the Supply Chain by Cutting Red Tape for Truckers
This week, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., brought out the “Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act.”. Mast insisted the bill will “eliminate unnecessary restrictions to allow more truckers to keep the supply chain moving” and “is a step towards fulfilling the commitment to America made by the House of Representatives’ Republican majority: to strengthen the supply chain and build an economy that’s strong.”
NASDAQ
Crypto Terms Become Dirty Words as Bear Market Lingers
For years, drawing attention to your company could be as simple as adding a crypto-y word to your name or touting new cryptocurrency-related initiatives. From Long Island Iced Tea Corp.’s infamous 2017 decision to rebrand itself as Long Blockchain Corp., which sent its stock soaring, to big-name companies touting Web3 and NFT (non-fungible token) initiatives, a sure-fire way to generate buzz was to yell about your crypto bona fides.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Investors Watching December CPI and Inflation Battle
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended on a mostly higher note, led by the 1.1% gain in Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2% and China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei was unchanged for the day, and India’s Sensex was the lone decliner, shedding 0.3%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mostly higher while U.S. futures point to a flat market open later this morning.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS -Move over TINA, it's time for TARA
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A shakeout in financial markets triggered by central banks' sudden move to abandon ultra-low interest rates has created a casualty money managers will not miss: TINA. The acronym for There Is No Alternative to owning equities described how loose monetary policy since 2009 put stocks on...
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates for both crops, which would mean smaller-than-expected supplies. Wheat futures gained on spillover support from rising corn and soy. Traders largely shrugged off the...
Comments / 0