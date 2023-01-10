Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Columbus South 62, Wilmington 49
COLUMBUS — Wilmington struggled with pressure but managed to battle and stay within arm’s length of an athletically superior Columbus South team Sasturday, but it was the Bulldogs who took a 62-49 victory in the “Battle in the 614” hosted by Ohio Dominican University. Wilmington’s losing...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Goshen 71, Blanchester 38
GOSHEN — Using a monster first quarter, Goshen cruised to a 71-38 win over Blanchester Saturday afternoon in girls basketball. The Warriors led 30-5 after one quarter. Blanchester played to a 41-33 deficit in the remaining three quarters. After stopping a six-game losing streak Thursday with a win over...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Taylor 70, Clinton-Massie 52
NORTH BEND — A big second half lifted Taylor to a 70-52 win Saturday over Clinton-Massie in non-league boys basketball. The game was tied 26-26 at halftime but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Falcons 23-10 in the third and 44-26 in the second half. Clinton-Massie, after winning at Batavia...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40
WILMINGTON — Austin Brookenthal’s three-point play with just under two minutes to play Friday propelled Bethel-Tate to a 49-40 win over East Clinton. “Same song,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Played hard, getting after it. Our offense is in a slump right now. We just have to shoot our way out of it.”
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48
BLANCHESTER — What a difference a half makes. Blanchester was outscored by eight in the first half Thursday night by Williamsburg then roared back for a 57-48 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Blanchester is 4-8 overall, 3-4 in the division. Williamsburg goes to 6-8, 4-4. After a...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Monroe 44, Clinton-Massie 14
MONROE — The Clinton-Massie girls basketball team was defeated by Monroe 44-14 Thursday night in non-league basketball. Both teams are 5-10 on the year. “Missed a lot of easy shots and got into a hole early,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “Shooting 15 percent is not going to win you a lot of games. Give Monroe a lot of credit they shot the ball well and played really well defensively.”
wnewsj.com
Cochran named to fall Dean’s List at Cedarville University
Trey Cochran, a Martinsville student majoring in management, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution...
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
wnewsj.com
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
27 First News
Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
wnewsj.com
‘The Real Change Wilmington Podcast’ speaks with Lee Sandlin
Dustin Pearce and Emily Spencer, hosts of “The Real Change Wilmington Podcast,” recently sat down with Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries and Our Father’s Kitchen, to get an inside look into inside his ministry and answer some concerns circulating in the community, like: “Are people being shipped in?,” “Is Sugartree Ministries moving locations?,” and more.
Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting
A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County A.C.T. to sponsor ‘Bigger Than Roe’ rally
The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a public “Bigger Than Roe” rally on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon until 1 p.m., on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse. The local rally is one of hundreds of nationwide, weekend events organized...
Railroad crossing gate damaged in Youngstown crash
A railroad crossing gate was damaged after a crash in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these NE Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
