Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Powered by sugarcane
Fun fact! Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. Click to read more. Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. In Brazil, these plants generate approximately 1,800 megawatts of surplus electricity; about 3% of the country’s overall electricity needs.
aiexpress.io
A solar-powered system turns plastic and greenhouse gases into a sustainable energy
Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
Gizmodo
What Counts as a 'Renewable' Fuel?
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new standards for how much of the nation’s fuel supply should come from renewable sources. The proposal, released last month, calls for an increase in the mandatory...
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
labroots.com
Cannabis and its Impact on the Environment
Since the cannabis industry is still so new, many of the controls that regulate comparable industries do not yet exist in the weed business. As a result, there are several environmental impacts that are produced by and affect the industry. For example, in cannabis cultivation facilities, workers are subject to...
agupdate.com
Team stymied by corn germplasm
A new corn germplasm resource developed by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service scientists in Wooster, Ohio, is now available to use for breeding commercially grown varieties that can withstand the synergistic viral disease, maize lethal necrosis. First reported in the late 1970s in Kansas and Nebraska, maize...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
The US has slowed its greenhouse emissions, but is it enough?
According to a recent report, the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions increased in 2022 by about 1.3%, just two years after they fell by 10.6% in 2020.
TechCrunch
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
TechCrunch
John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment
Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
Exxon accurately predicted global warming from 1970s -- but continued to cast doubt on climate science, new report finds
ExxonMobil's science was not only good enough to predict long term temperature rise, but also accurately predicted when human-caused climate change would become discernible, researchers found.
Deere gives farmers long-sought ability to repair their own tractors
US farmers will have the right to repair tractors and other agricultural equipment from John Deere without having to use the manufacturer's own parts and facilities, under an agreement the company signed Sunday with farm industry representatives.
dallasexpress.com
Honeybee Vaccine Could Boost Agriculture
The United States Department of Agriculture has given the green light to a vaccine for honeybees that may prevent a highly infectious disease known as American foulbrood (AFB). The vaccine, developed by Dalan Animal Health, “exposes the queen bees to inactive (i.e., ‘dead’) bacteria” by feeding worker bees who then...
earth.com
Wheat with exotic DNA is much more heat tolerant
As global temperatures continue to rise, there is an urgent need to improve crop resilience and food security. A new study from the Earlham Institute has revealed that wheat containing exotic DNA from wild relatives can boost yields by more than 50 percent in hotter weather conditions. “Wheat is among...
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
science.org
Unveiling facet-dependent degradation and facet engineering for stable perovskite solar cells
The degradation of formamidinium–based lead iodide perovskite has been shown to depend on which crystal facets are exposed to the surface. C. Ma et al. found that water adhesion was stronger on the (100) facet than on the (111) facet and made these materials more prone to moisture-induced degradation. The authors show how ligand-assisted perovskite film growth could be used create (111)-dominated films with high stability against moisture (up to 85% relative humidity) and thermal stress (85°C) without additional surface passivation. —PDS.
Carscoops
Goodyear Has Made A Sustainable Tire From Soybean Oil, Pine And Rice
Goodyear has unveiled an innovative tire concept made from 90 percent sustainable materials and plans to begin selling a tire made from “up to 70 percent” sustainable materials this year. This new demonstration tire incorporates some 17 ingredients across the 12 different tire components and has a lower...
