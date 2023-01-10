ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal

This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
nutritionaloutlook.com

Powered by sugarcane

Fun fact! Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. Click to read more. Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. In Brazil, these plants generate approximately 1,800 megawatts of surplus electricity; about 3% of the country’s overall electricity needs.
aiexpress.io

A solar-powered system turns plastic and greenhouse gases into a sustainable energy

Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
Gizmodo

What Counts as a 'Renewable' Fuel?

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new standards for how much of the nation’s fuel supply should come from renewable sources. The proposal, released last month, calls for an increase in the mandatory...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels

Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
labroots.com

Cannabis and its Impact on the Environment

Since the cannabis industry is still so new, many of the controls that regulate comparable industries do not yet exist in the weed business. As a result, there are several environmental impacts that are produced by and affect the industry. For example, in cannabis cultivation facilities, workers are subject to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Team stymied by corn germplasm

A new corn germplasm resource developed by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service scientists in Wooster, Ohio, is now available to use for breeding commercially grown varieties that can withstand the synergistic viral disease, maize lethal necrosis. First reported in the late 1970s in Kansas and Nebraska, maize...
WOOSTER, OH
TechCrunch

US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal

Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
GEORGIA STATE
TechCrunch

John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment

Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Honeybee Vaccine Could Boost Agriculture

The United States Department of Agriculture has given the green light to a vaccine for honeybees that may prevent a highly infectious disease known as American foulbrood (AFB). The vaccine, developed by Dalan Animal Health, “exposes the queen bees to inactive (i.e., ‘dead’) bacteria” by feeding worker bees who then...
TEXAS STATE
earth.com

Wheat with exotic DNA is much more heat tolerant

As global temperatures continue to rise, there is an urgent need to improve crop resilience and food security. A new study from the Earlham Institute has revealed that wheat containing exotic DNA from wild relatives can boost yields by more than 50 percent in hotter weather conditions. “Wheat is among...
The Independent

Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’

A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
science.org

Unveiling facet-dependent degradation and facet engineering for stable perovskite solar cells

The degradation of formamidinium–based lead iodide perovskite has been shown to depend on which crystal facets are exposed to the surface. C. Ma et al. found that water adhesion was stronger on the (100) facet than on the (111) facet and made these materials more prone to moisture-induced degradation. The authors show how ligand-assisted perovskite film growth could be used create (111)-dominated films with high stability against moisture (up to 85% relative humidity) and thermal stress (85°C) without additional surface passivation. —PDS.
Carscoops

Goodyear Has Made A Sustainable Tire From Soybean Oil, Pine And Rice

Goodyear has unveiled an innovative tire concept made from 90 percent sustainable materials and plans to begin selling a tire made from “up to 70 percent” sustainable materials this year. This new demonstration tire incorporates some 17 ingredients across the 12 different tire components and has a lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy