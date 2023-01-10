Read full article on original website
Tuesday night scoreboard (Jan. 10)
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 2 (2OT) Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 3 (OT)
Gary A. Korbel
Gary Allen Korbel, age 72, of River Falls, WI, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI. Gary was born on August 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, MN to George and Mary Ann (Barstad) Korbel. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and, shortly thereafter, enlisted in the United States Army. After his discharge, he began a career at Andersen Windows, this year would been his 51st year. His life fulfillment was his work as he had yet to make any arrangements for retirement. Gary met Paula in 1986, they then married on August 5th, 1987. They had one child together, Katrina, who was born on February 1st, 1989. They parted ways after 21 years but remained friends.
Deborah Ann Rutledge
Deborah Ann Rutledge, age 65, of North Hudson, WI passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 10, 2023, presumably from a heart attack. Debbie was born on January 22, 1957 to parents Marvin and Gertrude (Neumann) Rutledge. She graduated from Osceola High School and later attended ADvTECH. Debbie worked in administration at West Publishing, The St. Paul Travelers Insurance Company, and finally at 3M, where she retired.
Fast start carries River Falls over Logan
River Falls jumped out to a 13-0 lead, led by ten at the break, and held off a La Crosse Logan second half surge to post a 56-49 victory over the Rangers in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night in La Crosse. The Wildcats held the Rangers scoreless for...
