WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
River Falls Journal
Pastor's Viewpoint column: What gifts will you bring to the Christ child this year?
Most Christian traditions are celebrating Epiphany this month. This is the day when we remember the Magi visiting Jesus and presenting gifts to him. The story from the Gospel of Matthew is that wise men from the East saw a bright star in the sky and interpreted it to mean that a new king had been born. They traveled a great distance to find the newborn king with the star shining over the place where Mary and Jesus were.
River Falls Journal
Dwaine Traeder
Dwaine Harley Traeder, age 95, passed away Monday January 9th, 2023 at the Deerfield Gables in New Richmond, WI after a long and happy life. Dwaine was born in Rome, WI to parents Albert and Elsie (Vinz) Traeder. He grew up on his family’s farm and enjoyed showing pigs at the fair through his 4H club. He would go on to be a 4H leader and dairy judge.
River Falls Journal
James J. Kauphusman
James J. Kauphusman, age 79 of River Falls, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 14, 1943, to Leo and Erwina Kauphusman in River Falls. On July 19, 1969, Jim married Audrey Ruka. They were married for 53 years. To this union, three children were born. Jim worked at the Ford plant for 10 years before taking over the family farm in 1978 when his dad retired from farming. Jim was a dairy farmer with his son until 2014 when Jim sold the cows. Ryan continues to work the land. Jim enjoyed socializing with his family and many friends. He was always up for playing games at family gatherings with his kids and grandchildren. He would always make us laugh with his quirky sense of humor. In Jim’s younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, golf, bowling, playing ball, and trap shooting. Jim also had a love for deer hunting; he would start preparing a month before. He also fixed many guns over the years for his friends. In retirement, he made sure the cats, squirrels and birds were fed well. Jim will be deeply missed by his family but in our hearts forever. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father in-law Ervin and Norma Ruka, brothers-in-law Emmett O’Connell and Kenneth Ruka. Jim is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Julie (Al) Longsdorf, Lisa (Larry) Peterson, and Ryan Kauphusman (Sheila Simmons); three grandchildren, Kasey, Taylor, and Nick Longsdorf; siblings, Janet O’Connell, John Kauphusman (Tin), Joan Herum (Eldon), Jerome Kauphusman (Debra); brothers-in-law Bruce (Judy), Dennis (Ruth), Robert (Judy), and Leonard (Becky) Ruka, sister-law Franny Ruka and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12:00 noon at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00-12:00 noon at the church. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
thriftyminnesota.com
Hudson Hot Air Affair – Winter Balloon Festival
Hudson Hot Air Affair, the premier winter ballooning event and winter festival in the Midwest, is an annual event. This years theme is “Experience the Magic”. Even though I’ve yet to actually ride in a hot air balloon, I love to watch them. This is the perfect event for doing just that, watching! The 2023 Hudson Hot Air Affair takes place February 3th-5th.
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington
MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
River Falls Journal
Gary A. Korbel
Gary Allen Korbel, age 72, of River Falls, WI, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI. Gary was born on August 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, MN to George and Mary Ann (Barstad) Korbel. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and, shortly thereafter, enlisted in the United States Army. After his discharge, he began a career at Andersen Windows, this year would been his 51st year. His life fulfillment was his work as he had yet to make any arrangements for retirement. Gary met Paula in 1986, they then married on August 5th, 1987. They had one child together, Katrina, who was born on February 1st, 1989. They parted ways after 21 years but remained friends.
Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative
(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
informnny.com
George Floyd family taking applications for business grants
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family is ready to take applications from businesses for grants funded by money from their wrongful death legal settlement with the city of Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s...
2 injured after shooting outside Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Apple Valley police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cowboy Jacks early Sunday morning.According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the establishment, located on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue, on a weapons call. "It was reported by bar employees that a male entered the bar and advised his brother had been shot in the parking lot. Officers checked the parking lot and surrounding area but did not locate any victims," police said in a release. Officers did locate blood at the scene, according to police, and witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot. Police say as officers were processing the scene, they were informed that two male individuals had taken themselves to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds. Police believe they are involved in the Apple Valley incident. Their wounds are considered non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
Christopher Jones sentenced to over 21 years in prison for murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson in the summer of 2021.Christopher DeWayne Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in October last year.MORE: Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry IslandJones shot Swanson in the neck early morning on Aug. 29, 2021, and robbed Swanson's girlfriend at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.Jones is credited with 421 days of time served for his 260 month sentence.
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman accused of sending explicit photos of ex-boyfriend to his boss
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is wanted after police say she sent explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend to his boss along with posting them on an anonymous Facebook account. Emily McGreevy, age 34, was charged via warrant on Monday for the alleged crimes...
