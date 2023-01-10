ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cardinals likely to have choice of top two NFL draft prospects

By Alex Sutton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neiLf_0k9mxRCT00

For as miserable as the 2022 season was for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans, there is certainly a consolation prize following the series of Week 18 events that granted the team the No. 3 overall pick.

Currently, the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick followed by the Texans at No. 2. The Texans are almost certain to take a quarterback, but the Bears remain a mystery and could end up benefiting the Cardinals.

With Chicago already having an ascending young quarterback in Justin Fields, the team could look to take a top defensive player at No. 1, or they could trade the pick for a king’s ransom to rebuild a depleted roster.

Many betting sites currently have the Bears as favored to trade the pick, which would make a ton of sense for an organization that needs an influx of talent on both sides of the ball.

Chicago could move back only a few spots for a quarterback-needy team like the Colts, or they could get a huge haul from a team farther back in the draft order. Either way, it certainly is an option that will be heavily considered by the Bears.

For the Cardinals, this scenario would almost certainly net them the choice of the top two prospects in Alabama’s Will Anderson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Both are the 1A and 1B of top prospects in the draft and having the choice of the two would be an absolute luxury.

Should the Bears opt to take one of the two with the first pick, the Cardinals would still be left with the other with the Texans set to draft a quarterback.

Both positions are needs for the team. Will Anderson is an elite edge rusher and Jalen Carter is a dominant interior defensive lineman. With the team losing both Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt in the last calendar year, both prospects fit a position of need.

Whether it be Anderson or Carter, the Cardinals are in a great spot.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another former UGA defender with close ties to Dan Lanning pops up in transfer portal

On Thursday afternoon, an interesting name popped up in the transfer portal when it was reported that Georgia Bulldogs’ former 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was looking to leave Athens and find a new school to play for. Another intriguing name popped up in the portal on Friday morning, with Georgia edge defender MJ Sherman announcing that he would end the portal as well. Both of these players are worth noting for Oregon Duck fans for a couple of reasons; the both fill positions of need for the Ducks, and they both have close ties to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Lanning was the primary...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy calls own number to cap long TD drive

The 49ers needed a touchdown coming out of the half, and they got one thanks to a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:45 of game time. Brock Purdy had a good series with throws to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel to create explosive plays, but it was the running game that got things really going. The 49ers interior offensive line got a ton of push in the middle and helped set the team up with a second-and-goal from the 1. Purdy got into the end zone on a QB sneak. It gave the 49ers a 23-17 lead. It was just their second TD in four red zone trips.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 key offensive adjustments the Eagles have to make entering the NFC Divisional Round

The NFL regular season is a wrap and Philadelphia is the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 18. The bye week is a reward for regular season success that allows the No. 1 overall seed to regroup, while also getting much-needed rest and rehabilitation for key starters on both sides of the football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA WR declares for 2023 NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson has entered the 2023 NFL draft. Jackson, a senior, still had a year of eligibility remaining despite arriving in Athens as a member of the class of 2018. Jackson came up with a clutch catch in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State and will...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy