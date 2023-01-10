On January 11, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist on I-490 eastbound near exit 3, (Churchville), who was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges. The operator, Bradley D. Jerry, age 38, of Rochester failed to pullover when State Police attempted to stop the vehicle he was operating. Troopers successfully deployed stop sticks and flattened 1 tire on his vehicle at which time Jerry continued driving. Jerry exited I-490 at exit 5 driving through the stop sign, and into the path of a vehicle traveling southbound on Chili Center - Coldwater Road.

