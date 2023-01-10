Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try OutTed RiversRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
State police chase on 490 ends in crash
CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. A wild chase on 490 Wednesday ended with a crash and the arrest of a Rochester man. State police say they tried to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Bradley Jerry as he headed east on 490 near the Churchville exit. Police say he wouldn’t pull over, so they deployed stop sticks which flattened one of his tires.
nyspnews.com
Rochester resident leads State Police on pursuit, crashes and will face charges.
On January 11, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist on I-490 eastbound near exit 3, (Churchville), who was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges. The operator, Bradley D. Jerry, age 38, of Rochester failed to pullover when State Police attempted to stop the vehicle he was operating. Troopers successfully deployed stop sticks and flattened 1 tire on his vehicle at which time Jerry continued driving. Jerry exited I-490 at exit 5 driving through the stop sign, and into the path of a vehicle traveling southbound on Chili Center - Coldwater Road.
NYSP: Suspect with 12 warrants arrested after cop chase, car crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are in custody after a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police (NYSP) said. They were called there shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said that a trooper attempted to pull a driver over who was wanted on multiple warrant charges. Police say the driver, […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Moravia resident for DWI.
On Saturday, January 7, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle speeding on State Route 38 in the town of Locke. Troopers subsequently arrested Shawn P. Keefe, age 34, of Moravia, for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and a traffic violation.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Oswego man for a disturbance
On January 9, 2023, State Police arrested Cody A. Thomas, 23, of Oswego, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Burglary 1st degree and Burglary 2nd degree. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., State Police were called to...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Auburn resident for DWI and Resisting Arrest.
On Monday, January 9, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle run through a red light on State Street in the city of Auburn. Troopers subsequently arrested Brad R. Vargason, age 40, of Auburn, for Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree and traffic violations. All...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Clyde resident on drug charges.
On Monday, January 9, 2023, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle failing to keep right on Black Brook Road in the town of Tyre. Troopers subsequently arrested Wayne A. Purnell, 25, of Clyde, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
13 WHAM
Two dead, one critical after stabbing in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing in Henrietta. Police responded to a call on Kathy Drive for an assault in progress around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Inside the home, deputies said they found evidence of a "very significant assault" that...
cortlandvoice.com
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
WHEC TV-10
Greece Police arrest three people, including 14-year-old, after recovering stolen car
GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police arrested three teenagers overnight on Tuesday after officers recovered a car that they say was stolen. Officers say they tried to stop the car on Stowell Drive when the people inside ran away. Greece Police identified the passengers as an 18-year-old Greece resident and two boys from Rochester, aged 14 and 15. All three were caught and charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.
WHEC TV-10
MCSO calls for dangerousness standard on pre-trial detentions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is calling for reform to New York’s criminal justice laws. In a post on social media, the sheriff’s department says pre-trial detention is not an end-all solution to violence, but it is one of the solutions. The post cites rising street-level violence statistics, saying while some crime numbers are down, shootings, murders and gun arrests are up.
13 WHAM
Teen accused of killing mother in Greece pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager accused of teaming up with her boyfriend to murder her mother in Greece in late 2020 pleaded guilty Monday. Hannah Thomas, 19, and Richard Avila, 18, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros, 36, who was found dead Dec. 29, 2020 at her home on West Parkway. Police said Piros was shot twice in the head in her kitchen.
iheart.com
Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year
3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
iheart.com
Three Arrested After N. Clinton Ave. Shooting
Rochester police have made three arrests after the shooting of a 27-year-old city man. It happened before 9 last night on North Clinton, near Avenue A. Officers had checked on reports of gunfire there but didn't find a victim. A search of a nearby house turned up a .22-caliber handgun,...
YAHOO!
Teen daughter pleads guilty to killing mom in Greece
UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2023): An Arizona teenager this week admitted to fatally shooting her mother more than two years ago as she and her boyfriend pleaded guilty in court. Hannah Thomas, now 19, and Richard Avila, now 18, each pleaded guilty for first-degree manslaughter, a felony, for the December 2020 shooting death of Thomas' mother, Ottilia Piros, inside her Greece home, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. The pair is scheduled to be sentenced to 25 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision in Youth Part court on Feb. 28.
Comments / 0