On January 10, 2023, State Police of Brunswick arrested Shawn M. Papielion, 32, of Schaghticoke, NY, for Menacing in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree. On January 10, 2023, at about 5:50 a.m. Troopers were contacted by a County Waste truck operator reporting a past occurring incident on State Route 40 in Schaghticoke, NY, earlier that day. The investigation determined Papielion exited a vehicle that was intentionally used to obstruct the County Waste Truck’s path of travel. Papielion brandished a piece of wood and ran toward the truck, causing the victim to fear for his safety. The victim was able to get away, and no one was injured.

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO