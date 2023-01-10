Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Cambridge man following stolen vehicle investigation
On January 11, 2023, State Police of Brunswick arrested Joseph M. Brandmeyer, 43, of Cambridge, NY, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Oswego man for a disturbance
On January 9, 2023, State Police arrested Cody A. Thomas, 23, of Oswego, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Burglary 1st degree and Burglary 2nd degree. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., State Police were called to...
Wheatfield man facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police
A Wheatfield man is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for Niagara County police early Wednesday morning.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Moravia resident for DWI.
On Saturday, January 7, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle speeding on State Route 38 in the town of Locke. Troopers subsequently arrested Shawn P. Keefe, age 34, of Moravia, for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and a traffic violation.
nyspnews.com
Police arrest Schaghticoke man for menacing
On January 10, 2023, State Police of Brunswick arrested Shawn M. Papielion, 32, of Schaghticoke, NY, for Menacing in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree. On January 10, 2023, at about 5:50 a.m. Troopers were contacted by a County Waste truck operator reporting a past occurring incident on State Route 40 in Schaghticoke, NY, earlier that day. The investigation determined Papielion exited a vehicle that was intentionally used to obstruct the County Waste Truck’s path of travel. Papielion brandished a piece of wood and ran toward the truck, causing the victim to fear for his safety. The victim was able to get away, and no one was injured.
NYSP: Suspect with 12 warrants arrested after cop chase, car crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are in custody after a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police (NYSP) said. They were called there shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said that a trooper attempted to pull a driver over who was wanted on multiple warrant charges. Police say the driver, […]
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
nyspnews.com
State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation
On January 9, 2023, State Police of Schodack arrested Yandi D. Martinez, 35, of Elizabeth, NJ, for 104 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Scheme to Defraud in the Second Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
13 WHAM
Two dead, one critical after stabbing in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing in Henrietta. Police responded to a call on Kathy Drive for an assault in progress around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Inside the home, deputies said they found evidence of a "very significant assault" that...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Auburn resident for DWI and Resisting Arrest.
On Monday, January 9, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle run through a red light on State Street in the city of Auburn. Troopers subsequently arrested Brad R. Vargason, age 40, of Auburn, for Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree and traffic violations. All...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Williamson resident for DWI.
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, troopers from SP Lyons observed a vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel on State Route 14 in the town of Lyons. Troopers subsequently arrested Patrick J. Gillen, age 31, of Williamson, for Driving While Intoxicated and multiple traffic violations. All charges are returnable...
WHEC TV-10
Greece Police arrest three people, including 14-year-old, after recovering stolen car
GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police arrested three teenagers overnight on Tuesday after officers recovered a car that they say was stolen. Officers say they tried to stop the car on Stowell Drive when the people inside ran away. Greece Police identified the passengers as an 18-year-old Greece resident and two boys from Rochester, aged 14 and 15. All three were caught and charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
iheart.com
Three Arrested After N. Clinton Ave. Shooting
Rochester police have made three arrests after the shooting of a 27-year-old city man. It happened before 9 last night on North Clinton, near Avenue A. Officers had checked on reports of gunfire there but didn't find a victim. A search of a nearby house turned up a .22-caliber handgun,...
cortlandvoice.com
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
iheart.com
Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year
3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Comments / 0