4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Resorts to Stay at in Texas

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.
NewsTalk 940 AM

5 Restaurants In Texas That Are Unforgettable! Have You Tried Any Of These?

Just like the title of this article reads, 'unforgettable restaurants' I can honestly say I've got a couple that fit the bill. For me personally, the trend seems to be barbecue joints. I'm a Texan, I am always down for some good brisket, sausage, ribs, and chicken. That is why Black's Barbecue is a must anytime I am in the San Marcos area. If you've never tried it, 2 words, life-changing. There are also locations in Austin, Lockhart, Dallas, and New Braunfels just FYI.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Universal Studios Theme Park Is Coming To Texas

Universal Studios is building a new theme park in Texas and it's not being built in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. Instead, Universal Parks & Resorts has purchased land in Frisco, Texas for the new theme park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the "entertainment hub" will be 100-acres. According to...
Rock 108

8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cities to Live in Texas for Families

Texas is one of the best states to raise a family with its pleasant weather, various landscapes, rich heritage, A-rated schools, and vibrant culinary & entertainment scene. Best Cities to Live in Texas : Whether you’re a mountain lover or prefer the beach, love outdoor activities, or love to visit museums, there’s a plethora of different activities to enjoy as a family in this Lone Star State.
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
NewsTalk 940 AM

This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty

Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
NewsTalk 1290

Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky

I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
