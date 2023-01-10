ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 49

Debby Richard
4d ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!!! This is Texas!!!!!! We no longer expect our LEO’s to carry the burden of protect and serve. It can take 5-8 minutes for Police to get to any situation, you can be killed in the time between the 911 call and the Calvary to get there!! As adults it is our responsibility to protect ourselves instead of waiting for someone else to protect us!! It is also our responsibility to not put ourselves in a situation where we can get killed, however criminals haven’t got that memo!!!!!! I have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness without a criminal trying to take that away.

Reply(1)
25
John Chandler
4d ago

This is what it takes. People need to not be cowards and start being in control of more guns and the criminals won’t have a chance

Reply(3)
21
Cultural Observations
4d ago

Thirty thugs a day could be sent to hell and sixty more would pop up. It's a cultural rot of young men who think they have nothing to loose and no other options raised in homes without fathers with nothing but horrible role models. Thank LBJ,he laid out the template.

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State

Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
TEXAS STATE
KPLC TV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens

Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio

The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott Eizember. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Oklahoma plans to execute Eizember, who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas more than a month later. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
OKLAHOMA STATE
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family

My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy