Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!!! This is Texas!!!!!! We no longer expect our LEO’s to carry the burden of protect and serve. It can take 5-8 minutes for Police to get to any situation, you can be killed in the time between the 911 call and the Calvary to get there!! As adults it is our responsibility to protect ourselves instead of waiting for someone else to protect us!! It is also our responsibility to not put ourselves in a situation where we can get killed, however criminals haven’t got that memo!!!!!! I have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness without a criminal trying to take that away.
This is what it takes. People need to not be cowards and start being in control of more guns and the criminals won’t have a chance
Thirty thugs a day could be sent to hell and sixty more would pop up. It's a cultural rot of young men who think they have nothing to loose and no other options raised in homes without fathers with nothing but horrible role models. Thank LBJ,he laid out the template.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Comments / 49