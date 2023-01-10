ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

HSBC Expects Fed's Final Rate Hike on Feb. 1, Cuts Next Year

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday. The bank also expects...
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green

Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
GOP Opens Long-Promised Investigation Into Biden Family

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their new majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they laid the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer...
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
Judge Rejects as 'Absurd' Trump Bid to Dismiss Rape Accuser's Lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday rejected as "absurd" former President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing him of defamation and battery after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said there was no merit to...
Biden to Expedite Deportation Relief for Migrants Caught up in Labor Abuses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will speed up the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday. The streamlined process, outlined in a new webpage, aims to encourage immigrants to cooperate...
Donald Trump's Company Sentenced to Pay $1.61 Million Penalty for Tax Fraud

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's namesake real estate company to pay a $1.61 million criminal penalty after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years. Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, the maximum possible...
Mexico President Blames Supreme Court Plagiarism Debacle on Political Scheming

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Thursday that plagiarism allegations plaguing one of Mexico's top judges were born out of political scheming by his opponents, a day after the judge's alma mater said she copied "a substantial part" of her thesis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast doubt on...
Iran 'Happy' About Dialogue Between Turkey and Syria -Foreign Minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade. "We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and...
House Republicans Probe Biden Documents, Ask if Hunter Had Access

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives launched an investigation on Friday into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Joe Biden, and questioned whether his son, Hunter, had access to any. In a Jan. 13 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
Treasury Set to Take ‘Extraordinary Measures’ as Debt Limit Looms

The treasury secretary warned congressional leaders on Friday that the department would begin taking “extraordinary measures” next week, repurposing federal funds to extend the date that the government is expected to run out of money. The national debt is projected to reach its nearly $31.4 trillion limit on...
Pakistan PM to Seek Fresh Economic Package From UAE - Report

(Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in...

