Read full article on original website
Related
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
US News and World Report
HSBC Expects Fed's Final Rate Hike on Feb. 1, Cuts Next Year
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday. The bank also expects...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
US News and World Report
GOP Opens Long-Promised Investigation Into Biden Family
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their new majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they laid the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer...
US News and World Report
Biden’s Classified Document Woes Worsen as White House Confirms Discovery of Second Batch
President Joe Biden’s headache over the discovery of classified documents from his time as the vice president has worsened after aides found a second batch of materials in one of his residences, fueling a torrent of Republican attacks and complicating the optics of a Justice Department investigation into former President Trump.
US News and World Report
U.S. Rep. Santos Says He Won't Resign, Only Leave if Voted Out in Next Election
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative George Santos said on Thursday he would vacate his seat only if he loses the next election, clarifying an earlier statement that he would resign if "142 people" asked him to because of a string of false claims he made about his work and personal background.
US News and World Report
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
US News and World Report
Judge Rejects as 'Absurd' Trump Bid to Dismiss Rape Accuser's Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday rejected as "absurd" former President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing him of defamation and battery after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said there was no merit to...
US News and World Report
Biden to Expedite Deportation Relief for Migrants Caught up in Labor Abuses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will speed up the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday. The streamlined process, outlined in a new webpage, aims to encourage immigrants to cooperate...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump's Company Sentenced to Pay $1.61 Million Penalty for Tax Fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's namesake real estate company to pay a $1.61 million criminal penalty after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years. Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, the maximum possible...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Blames Supreme Court Plagiarism Debacle on Political Scheming
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Thursday that plagiarism allegations plaguing one of Mexico's top judges were born out of political scheming by his opponents, a day after the judge's alma mater said she copied "a substantial part" of her thesis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast doubt on...
US News and World Report
New Rule on Pistol Attachments to Boost Gun Safety, U.S. Justice Department Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday a new rule targeting pistol attachments known as "stabilizing braces," implementing a key move in the Biden administration's efforts to beef up gun control regulations. A stabilizing brace is an attachment to a pistol that functionally turns it into a...
US News and World Report
Iran 'Happy' About Dialogue Between Turkey and Syria -Foreign Minister
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade. "We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and...
US News and World Report
House Republicans Probe Biden Documents, Ask if Hunter Had Access
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives launched an investigation on Friday into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Joe Biden, and questioned whether his son, Hunter, had access to any. In a Jan. 13 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
US News and World Report
Treasury Set to Take ‘Extraordinary Measures’ as Debt Limit Looms
The treasury secretary warned congressional leaders on Friday that the department would begin taking “extraordinary measures” next week, repurposing federal funds to extend the date that the government is expected to run out of money. The national debt is projected to reach its nearly $31.4 trillion limit on...
US News and World Report
Southwest CEO Says All Options 'On the Table' After Carrier's Meltdown, and Vows Responsibility
CHICAGO (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co is looking at all options to ensure the operational meltdown it suffered last month is not repeated, Chief Executive Bob Jordan said on Thursday. The Dallas-based carrier has been dealing with customer outrage and regulatory scrutiny after a systems meltdown last month left thousands of...
US News and World Report
Biden Slams House Republicans' Plans on Taxes, Says They Will Make Inflation Worse
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Biden criticized House Republicans who have taken control of Congress for backing tax measures that he said would benefit the wealthy at the expense of middle class taxpayers, and make inflation worse. The Republican-controlled House passed a bill Monday night that would slash tens of billions...
US News and World Report
'I Didn't Steal Funds,' Sam Bankman-Fried Says in Unusual Post-Arrest Blog Post
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on a broad crash in cryptocurrency markets, in a highly unusual blog post on Thursday, a month after his arrest on U.S. fraud charges. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in December...
US News and World Report
Pakistan PM to Seek Fresh Economic Package From UAE - Report
(Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in...
Comments / 0