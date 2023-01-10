Read full article on original website
leoQueen
2d ago
Why do people don't believe it when they when BIG off the lottery that's the whole reason to play is to when BIG right👀🤔
Reply(1)
3
Related
Narcity
BC Lotto Winner Says She Was In 'Disbelief' After A Scratch & Win Changed Her Life
A lottery winner in B.C. was in complete shock and disbelief after finding out she won a huge chunk of cash from a simple Scratch & Win ticket. Joyce Preston from Vancouver bought her lucky winning ticket at a Shell Select station on the corner of Oak St. and King Edward Ave. in Vancouver.
Woman Wins $1.3 Million Lottery, Hides the Money and Divorces Husband
It was a dream come true for Denise Rossi. She had always played the lottery, but never in her wildest dreams did she expect to win the grand prize of $1.3 million. But just 11 days after the winning numbers were announced, Denise made a decision that would haunt her for the rest of her life.
gamblingnews.com
Lucky Winner Forgets Lottery Ticket in a Shopping Cart
Winning the lottery regardless of the amount brings excitement to everyone who gambles. Only recently, one lucky winner forgot their ticket in a shopping cart. Luckily, the ticket was uncovered by an honest man that now wants to return it to its owner. Big Lottery Prize Forgotten in a Shopping...
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Woman Wins $160K Lottery and Her Boyfriend Is Now Asking Her to Split It With His Family
If you were to purchase one lottery ticket each week, the odds put you at winning every 269,000 years. AKA the chance of winning a lottery is pretty slim in most cases. But that didn't stop this woman from winning a sizable sum by chance. Only, it's caused her some issues right from the get-go.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Biggest lottery winners of all time revealed as Powerball jackpot climbs to $215million
AS the Powerball jackpot nears a whopping $215 million, the top ten biggest lottery winners of all time have been revealed. According to Powerball, the odds of winning the lottery jackpot are about one in 292.2 million. Most say you have a greater chance getting struck by lightening. However, lottery...
A Kentucky woman walked out of her job a $175K lottery winner after receiving $25 worth of scratch-off's at a company holiday party
Lori Janes receieved the tickets during a white elephant gift exchange at her job's company party, per the Kentucky Lottery.
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
Veteran’s wife didn’t want him to buy Idaho lottery ticket. But she had the magic touch
“I think she was my good luck,” he told officials. “No, I know she was my good luck. Always has been.”
A $30 million lottery winner dressed up as a cartoon character to hide his winnings from his "lazy" wife
A Chinese man recently won almost $30 million (219 million yuan) in lottery winnings. However, the man decided not to tell his family including his wife and child about his prize money because he was afraid that they would become lazy and not work hard.
Asda store is banned from selling lottery tickets after boy, seven, bought a scratchcard
Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase a scratchcard while visiting an Asda branch in Folkestone. The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.
TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win
If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
Hospital staff lands $1million Powerball prize after coming together with winning strategy
HOSPITAL workers have landed an incredible $1million prize after coming together with a winning strategy. Emergency healthcare workers in Michigan created a lottery group of 78 people to maximize their chances of winning. The crew from Traverse City claimed their prize this week after one member scored the winning Powerball...
Iowa woman wins $30K after husband puts scratch-off ticket in Christmas stocking
CLIVE, Iowa — This was a nice stocking stuffer. According to a news release from the Iowa Lottery, April Miller, 43, of Walnut, won $30,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket given to her as a Christmas gift by her husband. “You just don’t believe it,” Miller said in a...
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
'No way this happened again': A North Carolina woman won $2 million from a lottery scratch-off two months after winning $1 million
Kenya Sloan, 41, purchased the winning $20 scratcher two months after she won $1 million in the lottery. "I was like, 'No way this happened again,'" Sloan said.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot
A North Carolina woman collected a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after winning $1 million from another game.
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
A Maryland couple with a holiday tradition of putting scratch-off lottery tickets in their Christmas stockings won $100,000 jackpot.
Comments / 3