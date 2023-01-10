Read full article on original website
msuspartans.com
No. 13 Gymnastics Earns 196.400-196.375 Comeback Win at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - Lifted by a season-high floor score in the third rotation, No. 13 Michigan State overcame an early deficit to top NC State, 196.400-196.375, at Reynolds Coliseum Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. MSU moves to 1-1 (0-0 B1G) with the win, while NC State drops to 0-2 (0-1 EAGL).
msuspartans.com
Spartans Claim Five Event Titles at Michigan Invitational
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan State track & field continued the indoor season at the Michigan Invitational Saturday, posting five event wins and a number of personal bests at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Senior Amani Nuels won the 60m in 7.59 after qualifying for the finals in the top...
msuspartans.com
Track & Field Returns to Action at Michigan Invitational
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan State track & field continues the indoor season at the Michigan Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the University of Michigan's U-M Indoor Track Building. Action begins at 11 a.m. The meet will be the second of the indoor season and first in 2023 for...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Falls Short at Illinois, 75-66
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State had a nine-point lead in the second half, but could not hang on as Illinois used a late run to take the lead and held on to beat the Spartans, 75-66, at State Farm Arena in a Big Ten men's basketball game Friday night.
msuspartans.com
Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Rally for Dramatic OT Victory Over Penn State
East Lansing, Mich. - Cole Krygier scored on a rising shot from the bottom of the left circle in overtime to propel the Spartans to a 3-2 victory over No. 5/5 Penn State on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans (13-11-1, 7-7-1 B1G) trailed 2-0 early in the...
msuspartans.com
DeBeau, Kozal Selected by Portland Thorns FC in 2023 NWSL Draft
The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history as the first officially recognized Big Ten regular season champion in school history, publishing a single-season program record 17-3-3 overall mark coupled with an untouched 9-0-1 ledger in B1G action. MSU advanced to the championship match of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in school history, and battled to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history.
msuspartans.com
No. 13 Spartans Continue Road Swing at NC State Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. - No. 13 Michigan State (0-1, 0-0 B1G) stays on the road for its second meet of the season, facing NC State (0-1, 0-0 EAGL) on Saturday, Jan. 14 at NC State's Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Action gets underway at 4 p.m. Saturday's meet will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and live results will be available, with links for both at msuspartans.com.
msuspartans.com
No. 21 Spartans Open B1G Slate at Home Against No. 3 Michigan, Travel to Face No. 12 Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State wrestling gets set to open Big Ten dual action at home on Friday, Jan. 13, as the No. 21 Spartans host third-ranked Michigan inside Jenison Field House in a 6:30 p.m. first whistle. The Spartans then hit the road for the first leg of a three-dual trek on Sunday, Jan. 15, with the Green & White facing off against No. 12 Minnesota inside Maturi Pavilion at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
msuspartans.com
MSU Women's Basketball Travels to No. 17/20 Michigan Saturday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball hits the road to take on No. 17/20 Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 14. This is the first of two meetings with the Wolverines. Tip off time is set for 2 p.m. on BTN+. • The Spartans look to snap a two-game losing...
