Hawaii State

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Friday Round 2: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event. With the 144-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical PGA Tour times.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout is from the $7.9 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,422,000, with...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard

There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it

Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
Rules of Golf: Can you use a club or stick to help you line up a blind shot?

Golfers routinely face blind shots on the golf course -- and bad golfers tend to face them even more often than the best players in the world. Lining up a blind shot is tricky and takes a lot of trust. A player has to see the window for the shot, aim to that window and trust that they ball will do what they want as a result of their swing. Unfortunately, under the new Rules of Golf, golfers now no longer have the option to get a little help lining up these blind shots.
2023 Hero Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 15: Francesco Molinari of Italy the captain of The Continent of Europe Team holds the Hero Cup trophy with his team after their 14.5 to 10.5 win over the Great Britain and Ireland Team during the final day's singles matches on Day Three of the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 15, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

