Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is characterized by early deposition of amyloid-β (Aβ) plaques followed by pathological tau accumulation. Although Aβ is a necessary factor in AD pathogenesis, its accumulation in and of itself is insufficient for neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. By contrast, pathological tau accumulation is closely linked with neurodegeneration and cognitive decline in AD and primary tauopathies. Alterations of the gut microbiota have been reported in AD, which suggests that the microbiota may contribute to AD progression. Animal studies to date have focused mainly on how gut microbiota alterations affect Aβ pathology and not tauopathy and neurodegeneration. Additionally, recent studies have suggested that apolipoprotein E (ApoE) isoforms, which strongly influence AD risk and regulate tau-mediated neurodegeneration, differentially affect the gut microbiota. Therefore, further investigations to characterize the contribution of the gut microbiota to tauopathy and neurodegeneration are important.

