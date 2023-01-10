Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
MedicalXpress
Genetic variant linked with increased risk of anthracycline-related cardiomyopathy
About 60% of childhood cancer survivors have a history of anthracycline exposure, a chemotherapy that is used in the treatment of multiple childhood cancer types. Studies have shown a strong dose-dependent association with anthracycline exposure and cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.
scitechdaily.com
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Mystery Solved: “Angry” Immune Cells in Brain and Spinal Fluid Identified As Culprit
Immune cells in brain and spinal fluid become dysregulated and ‘a little angry’ as we age. Cerebrospinal fluid immune system is drastically altered in individuals with cognitive impairment. Discovery could potentially be used to treat inflammation of the brain. First thorough analysis of important brain immune system. The...
How Is Ovarian Cancer Treated?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries or fallopian tubes grow uncontrollably, forming a mass (tumor). Treatment options for ovarian cancer depend on the type and stage of the disease. It may include a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies. The goals of ovarian cancer treatment are to remove the tumor(s), eliminate cancer cells in the body, and prevent a recurrence (return) of cancer. If you have ovarian cancer, you may be referred to a gynecologic oncologist—a doctor with specialized training to treat ovarian cancer. Research shows that people with ovarian cancer who receive care from...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
MedicalXpress
Inflammation levels tied to severity of blood cancer
Severe inflammation weakens the body's ability to kill cancerous blood cells in people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a new study shows. Experiments in human cells also revealed how increasing levels of inflammation, marked by an aggressive reaction of immune cells in the bone marrow, altered the makeup of immune B cells and T cells needed to fight the disease like it would an invading bacteria or virus.
Healthline
Understanding the Symptoms of MIS-C
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that can develop after a COVID-19 infection. It causes inflammation in multiple organs and systems of the body. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is rare. It’s an inflammatory condition that affects some children following a COVID-19 infection. There...
ahajournals.org
Aortic Valve Reconstruction With Autologous Pericardium Versus a Bioprosthesis: The Ozaki Procedure in Perspective
We assessed the Ozaki procedure, aortic valve reconstruction using autologous pericardium, with respect to its learning curve, hemodynamic performance, and durability compared with a stented bioprosthesis. Methods and Results. From January 2007 to January 2016, 776 patients underwent an Ozaki procedure at Toho University Ohashi Medical Center. Learning curves, aortic...
California ERs report 1800% rise in pot-related visits for senior citizens
There’s been a surge in the number of senior citizens visiting the ER because of marijuana use — and experts say it’s partly because boomers are shocked to find out how much stronger weed is in 2023. A new study from the University of California San Diego, revealed a stunning 1,808% increase in cannabis-related emergency room visits among Californians ages 65 and up from 2005 to 2019. Physicians said that the number should spark widespread concern and drug screenings for all seniors. “It’s troubling,” Dr. Michael D. Levine, director of medical toxicology at UCLA Health, told The Post. “It corresponds to...
labpulse.com
Biomarkers reveal Alzheimer’s years before symptoms show
Karolinska Institutet researchers and their colleagues found that a protein called GFAP is a possible biomarker for very early stages of an inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease. The study, published January 11 in the journal Brain, could potentially lead to earlier detection of this serious disease. Alzheimer’s disease causes...
Why PCOS Is Often A Missed Diagnosis
The female anatomy is still grossly understudied. A good example of this is the confusion in the medical community around diagnosing PCOS and its symptoms.
labpulse.com
Research shows biomarkers may provide early warning for pregnancy complications
China’s Ningbo University scientists have identified biomarkers in blood samples that could provide an early warning system for three common and dangerous pregnancy complications. The study, published January 12 in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, may facilitate the early diagnosis and treatment needed to prevent poor perinatal outcomes and lifelong consequences resulting from these complications.
docwirenews.com
VTE in Rheumatoid Arthritis on Tofacitinib or TNFi
In the ORAL Surveillance study, researchers found tofacitinib showed a higher incidence of pulmonary embolism compared with tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi) in the treatment of patients aged 50 or more years with rheumatoid arthritis and 1 or more additional cardiovascular risk factor. A post hoc analysis attempted to identify...
science.org
ApoE isoform– and microbiota-dependent progression of neurodegeneration in a mouse model of tauopathy
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is characterized by early deposition of amyloid-β (Aβ) plaques followed by pathological tau accumulation. Although Aβ is a necessary factor in AD pathogenesis, its accumulation in and of itself is insufficient for neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. By contrast, pathological tau accumulation is closely linked with neurodegeneration and cognitive decline in AD and primary tauopathies. Alterations of the gut microbiota have been reported in AD, which suggests that the microbiota may contribute to AD progression. Animal studies to date have focused mainly on how gut microbiota alterations affect Aβ pathology and not tauopathy and neurodegeneration. Additionally, recent studies have suggested that apolipoprotein E (ApoE) isoforms, which strongly influence AD risk and regulate tau-mediated neurodegeneration, differentially affect the gut microbiota. Therefore, further investigations to characterize the contribution of the gut microbiota to tauopathy and neurodegeneration are important.
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 Doses First Patient With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
After preclinical and early clinical studies show promising data with CTX-009 therapy, a phase 2 study of the agent has dosed its first patient with metastatic colorectal cancer. About the Study of CTX-009 Trial Name: A Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 in Adult Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Who Have...
