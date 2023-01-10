ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue.  Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
REEDLEY, CA
thesungazette.com

Rain plunges county into state of emergency

TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
TULARE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley

Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
WASCO, CA

