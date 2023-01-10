Read full article on original website
First responders in Fresno County prepare for weekend storm
First responders in Fresno County are working together to make sure everyone stays safe during the weekend storm.
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
Man shot and killed in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
Woman injured after setting fire to sheds at Clovis Lowe's, police say
A woman is injured after starting a fire inside one of Lowe's display sheds. Police are trying to determine if she set the fire purposely.
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue. Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
Live Storm Updates: First round of storms hit the Central Valley
The first round of weekend storms has reached the Central Valley with flooding expected to be a concern again.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley
Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno, police say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Fresno late Wednesday night.
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
