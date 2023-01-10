Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
No. 22 Charleston puts win streak up against Elon
After dealing with various challenges in two weeks since landing a national ranking, No. 22 Charleston will face struggling Elon
Auriemma back for tonight's tilt with St. John's
UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will be back on the sidelines when the fourth-ranked Huskies take on St. John’s tonight in Elmont, New York. The Hall of Fame coach has missed the last two games after he said he was feeling unwell.
Preview: Game #18 - #25 Marquette (13-4. 5-1 BIG EAST) vs. UConn #6 (15-2, 4-2 BIG EAST) Wed 6pm
LOCATION: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wis. TV: CBS Sports Network features Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Chris Walker (analyst) and Jon Rothstein (reporter) on the call. RADIO: 94.5 ESPN is the flagship of the MU Radio Network, with Steve “Homer” True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst). Short Series Has Plenty...
wellesleyblue.com
Wellesley Soccer Welcomes Erinn Ring as Assistant Coach
WELLESLEY, Mass. - Wellesley College Head Soccer Coach and Assistant Professor of the Practice Caitlin Pickul has announced the hiring of Erinn Ring as an assistant coach for soccer. Ring joins the Blue having previously been a Women's Soccer Assistant Coach at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. for two years,...
