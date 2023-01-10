NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mysteries… ghostly encounters... aliens… and Bigfoot. What’s out there? We meet a Bellingham resident who is a pro at explaining the unexplained, and why we are so drawn to these stories:Exploring the Unexplained - Jeff Belanger We also talk to local outdoors enthusiasts who say they are on the heels of Bigfoot in the woods of Massachusetts: https://squatchachusetts.com/ Is the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe roaming a renowned Providence Library? Poe & Whitman (providenceathenaeum.org) A paranormal investigator and his team say the USS Salem in Quincy is haunted: https://www.uss-salem.org/paranormal-experience/ and http://www.thegbpa.com/the-team.html. And a museum curator in Newburyport shares her thoughts about achieving immortality: https://www.newburyhistory.org/

