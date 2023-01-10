Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Look into ‘The Soul of an Octopus’ at the Library
The newly-revived Wareham Free Library Non-Fiction Book Club will discuss Sy Montgomery’s “The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 7: 45 p.m. Montgomery, a naturalist and author, details her “joyful passion” and appreciation...
theweektoday.com
Chowder down at Redmen Hall festival
The Improved Order of Redmen, Cromesett Tribe #156, will hold its Chowder Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Redmen Hall, 745 Main St. During the festival, the best chowder cooks from across Wareham will show off their culinary talents. The general public is invited...
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
theweektoday.com
MSPCC to oversee Healthy Families program on much of South Coast
The Children’s Trust, the state’s child abuse prevention agency, has given the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (MSPCC) a contract to oversee the Healthy Families Massachusetts program for Acushnet, Fairhaven, Freetown, Dartmouth, Wareham, New Bedford, Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester from now until 2028. The...
theweektoday.com
Frank R. Lula, 105
Wareham- Frank R. Lula, 105, of Wareham, formerly of Boston, passed away at home with his family at his side on December 31, 2022. Frank was the husband of the late Italia “Ida” (Martini) Lula who passed away in 2005. He was born on January 21, 1917 in Boston the son of the late Alexander and Ann (Rossi) Lula.
WCVB
The USS Salem is a battleship with a haunting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mysteries… ghostly encounters... aliens… and Bigfoot. What’s out there? We meet a Bellingham resident who is a pro at explaining the unexplained, and why we are so drawn to these stories:Exploring the Unexplained - Jeff Belanger We also talk to local outdoors enthusiasts who say they are on the heels of Bigfoot in the woods of Massachusetts: https://squatchachusetts.com/ Is the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe roaming a renowned Providence Library? Poe & Whitman (providenceathenaeum.org) A paranormal investigator and his team say the USS Salem in Quincy is haunted: https://www.uss-salem.org/paranormal-experience/ and http://www.thegbpa.com/the-team.html. And a museum curator in Newburyport shares her thoughts about achieving immortality: https://www.newburyhistory.org/
theweektoday.com
Old Colony renovation project in first stages
ROCHESTER — Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School is in need of renovation, said school superintendent-director Aaron Polansky. “We've identified that a building that was built in 1975, while in decent shape, has definitely got some bones to it that you don't see that are in need of some significant repair,” said Polansky, referring to the main Old Colony campus.
theweektoday.com
Local veteran is finalist in roof giveaway
A Wareham veteran is a finalist in the eighth annual New Year, New Roof Giveaway. The giveaway is sponsored by Care Free Homes, a Fairhaven-based home improvement company. Communities from Cape Cod, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts nominated deserving homeowners for a free GAF Timberline HDZ roofing system earlier this month. Five finalists were chosen, and online voters from the community will decide the winner.
theweektoday.com
See black and save green at UCC thrift shop
Throughout the month of January, all black clothing at the First Congregational Church of Wareham’s Next to New Thrift Shop is 50% off. The thrift shop, located at 11 Gibbs Ave., is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
theweektoday.com
Walk toward better health at Gleason YMCA
The Gleason Family YMCA, 33 Charge Pond Road, is holding its monthly Wellness Walk on Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 8:30 a.m. Participants will go for a walk with cardiologist Dr. Matthew Costa, D.O., then do chair yoga from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with Dr. Jody Reeves, N.P. No...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
theweektoday.com
Yoga instructor aims for ‘world peace through laughter’
Doug Savage’s favorite form of exercise is a rib-tickler — literally. When he taps his ribs, along with his head, neck and shoulders, he bursts into spontaneous laughter. Every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Savage and a few others roam around the First Congregational Church’s Rowland Thatcher Hall, laughing until their faces turn red. They don’t tell jokes or do stand-up comedy. They simply laugh.
theweektoday.com
Grammy winning artist to perform for Sippican School students
The Volunteers at Sippican School will host two musical performances by Bill Harley on Jan.12. Bill will perform two interactive shows for Sippican students as part of the Volunteers at Sippican School Performing Arts and Enrichment Program. The musician will use song and story to paint a comedic picture of...
theweektoday.com
Glenn W. Spinola, 63
WAREHAM – Glenn W. Spinola, 63, of Wareham, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Born in Wareham, he was the son of Anthony “Cushy” Spinola and the late Maryann (Gomes) Spinola. After attending Wareham Schools, Glenn worked as a construction laborer for Laborers’ Local # 385 in Fairhaven, and Laborers’ Local # 300 in Los Angeles where he lived for several years.
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
nbcboston.com
Avenue Deli in Lexington Opens New Location in Newton Centre
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A deli in the northwest suburbs has been joined by another location a few miles to the south. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Avenue Deli in Lexington Center has expanded to a new outlet in Newton Centre, taking over the space on Beacon Street that had been home to Caprese Cafe & Pizzeria. The menu for the new spot includes a wide variety of sandwiches including corned beef, pastrami, egg salad, salami, bologna, and liverwurst, along with soups, salads, pizza, fish and chips, chicken fingers, and more.
theweektoday.com
Various town offices up for grabs in May elections
May’s Town Election may result in a few new faces across Wareham’s town offices. This spring, there will be opportunities to run for positions on the Select Board, School Committee and more. Election Day is Tuesday, May 2, with submission for nomination papers due on Tuesday, March 14.
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member
Caregivers struggle everyday to manage caring for their loved one, working to bring in income, balancing work and family life. Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but it can also be very overwhelming. Help is available to those that qualify.
theweektoday.com
Old Slough Road reconstruction could provide lifeline to coastal residents
MATTAPOISETT — Residents who live at Point Connett and Angelica Point in Mattapoisett know to expect cool sea breezes, ocean views, a quiet neighborhood and an increased risk of coastal flooding. The only way in or out of these scenic neighborhoods is Angelica Avenue, which, according to recent reports,...
