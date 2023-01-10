Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
How This Marshfield Resident Went From Being a Circus Performer to a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
theweektoday.com
Frank R. Lula, 105
Wareham- Frank R. Lula, 105, of Wareham, formerly of Boston, passed away at home with his family at his side on December 31, 2022. Frank was the husband of the late Italia “Ida” (Martini) Lula who passed away in 2005. He was born on January 21, 1917 in Boston the son of the late Alexander and Ann (Rossi) Lula.
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
whdh.com
Solve it 7: Missing Gift Cards
(WHDH) — When replacing two gift cards proved harder than they thought, a local family turned to Solve It 7 for help! Brandon Gunnoe has the story. Mimi was walking on sunshine. The Wakefield woman threw herself a party to celebrate turning 50 and being cancer free. “Hearing that...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
theweektoday.com
MSPCC to oversee Healthy Families program on much of South Coast
The Children’s Trust, the state’s child abuse prevention agency, has given the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (MSPCC) a contract to oversee the Healthy Families Massachusetts program for Acushnet, Fairhaven, Freetown, Dartmouth, Wareham, New Bedford, Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester from now until 2028. The...
theweektoday.com
Walk toward better health at Gleason YMCA
The Gleason Family YMCA, 33 Charge Pond Road, is holding its monthly Wellness Walk on Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 8:30 a.m. Participants will go for a walk with cardiologist Dr. Matthew Costa, D.O., then do chair yoga from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with Dr. Jody Reeves, N.P. No...
theweektoday.com
Look into ‘The Soul of an Octopus’ at the Library
The newly-revived Wareham Free Library Non-Fiction Book Club will discuss Sy Montgomery’s “The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 7: 45 p.m. Montgomery, a naturalist and author, details her “joyful passion” and appreciation...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: For $1,700 a month, a Norton apartment that wastes no space
The unit comes with parking, one bedroom, one full bath, and a washer and dryer. Included Appliances, trash and snow removal, parking, lawn maintenance. This is a cozy apartment in a quiet town known for Wheaton College, a TPC Boston Golf Course the legendary Arnold Palmer designed, and Winslow Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary.
theweektoday.com
'Make your cookie and eat it too' with Marion cookie business
MARION — Debi Lindsy-Morrison never thought that spending a night making Halloween cookies could turn into an occupation. Rolling in the Dough, a decorate-it-yourself cookie company has grown from a “side-hustle” to a community-loved business. “We started as a hobby,” said Lindsy-Morrison. “It was just something we...
theweektoday.com
Local veteran is finalist in roof giveaway
A Wareham veteran is a finalist in the eighth annual New Year, New Roof Giveaway. The giveaway is sponsored by Care Free Homes, a Fairhaven-based home improvement company. Communities from Cape Cod, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts nominated deserving homeowners for a free GAF Timberline HDZ roofing system earlier this month. Five finalists were chosen, and online voters from the community will decide the winner.
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
theweektoday.com
Yoga instructor aims for ‘world peace through laughter’
Doug Savage’s favorite form of exercise is a rib-tickler — literally. When he taps his ribs, along with his head, neck and shoulders, he bursts into spontaneous laughter. Every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Savage and a few others roam around the First Congregational Church’s Rowland Thatcher Hall, laughing until their faces turn red. They don’t tell jokes or do stand-up comedy. They simply laugh.
WCVB
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
An Odd Yet Effective Market Basket Pro Tip for Shoppers on a Mission to Get In and Out Quickly
My fiancé will be the first to tell you how much I loathe any type of shopping. Whether it's for clothes, cars, or groceries, I want nothing to do with it. Every now and then, I'll accompany my better half to Market Basket on a Sunday, but she knows I struggle when it comes to keeping the course. Thankfully, we both have the same mindset in terms of getting in and getting out as quick as possible. It's a mission and I'm the recruit.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
nshoremag.com
New Restaurants Going Back to Basics—With Delicious Results
If you hear banging coming from the kitchen at Chicken & Pig, the new fast-casual restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield, don’t worry. It’s not a temperamental chef, nor construction behind the scenes. It’s just the cooks pounding fresh chicken breasts to the perfect thickness. “You’ll hear the hammer...
Comments / 0