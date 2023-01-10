My fiancé will be the first to tell you how much I loathe any type of shopping. Whether it's for clothes, cars, or groceries, I want nothing to do with it. Every now and then, I'll accompany my better half to Market Basket on a Sunday, but she knows I struggle when it comes to keeping the course. Thankfully, we both have the same mindset in terms of getting in and getting out as quick as possible. It's a mission and I'm the recruit.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO