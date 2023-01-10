ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Grammy winning artist to perform for Sippican School students

The Volunteers at Sippican School will host two musical performances by Bill Harley on Jan.12. Bill will perform two interactive shows for Sippican students as part of the Volunteers at Sippican School Performing Arts and Enrichment Program. The musician will use song and story to paint a comedic picture of...
theweektoday.com

Old Rochester Regional High School hosts virtual guest speaker alumnus and NASA Engineer Kris Gundersen

MATTAPOISETT — Old Rochester Regional High School alumnus Kris Gundersen recently spoke to high school students about his work at NASA. On Dec. 20, Gundersen virtually presented to 22 ORR students and four staff members. Students from all grades and with varying interests were able to join. Gundersen's presentation focused on the Space Launch System and his journey from ORR to NASA.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Glenn W. Spinola, 63

WAREHAM – Glenn W. Spinola, 63, of Wareham, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Born in Wareham, he was the son of Anthony “Cushy” Spinola and the late Maryann (Gomes) Spinola. After attending Wareham Schools, Glenn worked as a construction laborer for Laborers’ Local # 385 in Fairhaven, and Laborers’ Local # 300 in Los Angeles where he lived for several years.
WAREHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts

The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Frank R. Lula, 105

Wareham- Frank R. Lula, 105, of Wareham, formerly of Boston, passed away at home with his family at his side on December 31, 2022. Frank was the husband of the late Italia “Ida” (Martini) Lula who passed away in 2005. He was born on January 21, 1917 in Boston the son of the late Alexander and Ann (Rossi) Lula.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Local veteran is finalist in roof giveaway

A Wareham veteran is a finalist in the eighth annual New Year, New Roof Giveaway. The giveaway is sponsored by Care Free Homes, a Fairhaven-based home improvement company. Communities from Cape Cod, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts nominated deserving homeowners for a free GAF Timberline HDZ roofing system earlier this month. Five finalists were chosen, and online voters from the community will decide the winner.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

See black and save green at UCC thrift shop

Throughout the month of January, all black clothing at the First Congregational Church of Wareham’s Next to New Thrift Shop is 50% off. The thrift shop, located at 11 Gibbs Ave., is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
MARBLEHEAD, MA
theweektoday.com

Walk toward better health at Gleason YMCA

The Gleason Family YMCA, 33 Charge Pond Road, is holding its monthly Wellness Walk on Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 8:30 a.m. Participants will go for a walk with cardiologist Dr. Matthew Costa, D.O., then do chair yoga from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with Dr. Jody Reeves, N.P. No...
PLYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views

It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sandwich Police investigating report of dog being fatally struck by pickup truck that left scene

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a report of a black pick-up truck fatally striking a dog in Forestdale. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 5:15pm, the police received a report from a resident on Dana Road in Forestdale that a black pick-up truck with a white or yellow roof light bar had […] The post Sandwich Police investigating report of dog being fatally struck by pickup truck that left scene appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy