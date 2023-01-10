Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Grammy winning artist to perform for Sippican School students
The Volunteers at Sippican School will host two musical performances by Bill Harley on Jan.12. Bill will perform two interactive shows for Sippican students as part of the Volunteers at Sippican School Performing Arts and Enrichment Program. The musician will use song and story to paint a comedic picture of...
theweektoday.com
Old Rochester Regional High School hosts virtual guest speaker alumnus and NASA Engineer Kris Gundersen
MATTAPOISETT — Old Rochester Regional High School alumnus Kris Gundersen recently spoke to high school students about his work at NASA. On Dec. 20, Gundersen virtually presented to 22 ORR students and four staff members. Students from all grades and with varying interests were able to join. Gundersen's presentation focused on the Space Launch System and his journey from ORR to NASA.
Juvenile Charged With Shooting Near New Bedford High School
A New Bedford juvenile is facing charges following a shooting incident near New Bedford High School last month after classes had ended for the day. New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira confirmed the shooting to me recently. "We did have a shooting on December 6 (2022) on Hunter Street at...
theweektoday.com
Glenn W. Spinola, 63
WAREHAM – Glenn W. Spinola, 63, of Wareham, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Born in Wareham, he was the son of Anthony “Cushy” Spinola and the late Maryann (Gomes) Spinola. After attending Wareham Schools, Glenn worked as a construction laborer for Laborers’ Local # 385 in Fairhaven, and Laborers’ Local # 300 in Los Angeles where he lived for several years.
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
theweektoday.com
Frank R. Lula, 105
Wareham- Frank R. Lula, 105, of Wareham, formerly of Boston, passed away at home with his family at his side on December 31, 2022. Frank was the husband of the late Italia “Ida” (Martini) Lula who passed away in 2005. He was born on January 21, 1917 in Boston the son of the late Alexander and Ann (Rossi) Lula.
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
theweektoday.com
Local veteran is finalist in roof giveaway
A Wareham veteran is a finalist in the eighth annual New Year, New Roof Giveaway. The giveaway is sponsored by Care Free Homes, a Fairhaven-based home improvement company. Communities from Cape Cod, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts nominated deserving homeowners for a free GAF Timberline HDZ roofing system earlier this month. Five finalists were chosen, and online voters from the community will decide the winner.
theweektoday.com
See black and save green at UCC thrift shop
Throughout the month of January, all black clothing at the First Congregational Church of Wareham’s Next to New Thrift Shop is 50% off. The thrift shop, located at 11 Gibbs Ave., is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
newbedfordguide.com
Flags at New Bedford City Hall to be lowered to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos
“This week we lowered the flags at City Hall to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos, a veteran and New Bedford native who passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 25. He was an outstanding young man in every respect, who had fully committed himself to the...
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
theweektoday.com
Walk toward better health at Gleason YMCA
The Gleason Family YMCA, 33 Charge Pond Road, is holding its monthly Wellness Walk on Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 8:30 a.m. Participants will go for a walk with cardiologist Dr. Matthew Costa, D.O., then do chair yoga from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with Dr. Jody Reeves, N.P. No...
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
WCVB
Uncovering Brian Walshe's past as search continues for missing wife, Ana
COHASSET, Mass. — Ana was a Serbian immigrant when she met Brian in 2008. The couple married 7 years later and now have three young sons.
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views
It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police respond to accident at I-93 split where car catches fire
“Earlier yesterday morning at approximately 05:00 Troopers from H-7 SP Milton responded to a two-car crash on Rt 24 NB at the I-93 split in Randolph. One of the vehicles caught on fire as a result of the crash. Thankfully there were no injuries. Our members were assisted on scene by MassDOT, Randolph FD and Canton FD.
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
It’s Shocking How Many New Bedford Drivers Are Still Oblivious to This Stop Sign
Driving in New Bedford is not for the faint of heart. It's not always nice to be aggressive while driving but sometimes necessary to survive. I've lived throughout the Whaling City, the last three years in the West End, and I've just about seen it all. It's been said before and I repeat: Driving in New Bedford is equivalent to playing Mario Kart.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Police investigating report of dog being fatally struck by pickup truck that left scene
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a report of a black pick-up truck fatally striking a dog in Forestdale. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 5:15pm, the police received a report from a resident on Dana Road in Forestdale that a black pick-up truck with a white or yellow roof light bar had […] The post Sandwich Police investigating report of dog being fatally struck by pickup truck that left scene appeared first on CapeCod.com.
