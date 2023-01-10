ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

siuecougars.com

Cougars Compete at EIU John Craft Invite

CHARLESTON, Ill. – SIUE men's and women's indoor track and field opened its 2023 season with the EIU John Craft Invite at Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse. Four Cougars finished in first place of their respective events. Women's Results. Allison Sanders posted a first-place finish in the women's weight throw. The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Women's Basketball Runs Past Lindenwood on Saturday Night

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ajulu Thatha turned in her sixth double-double of the season and the Cougars had three players score in double-figures as SIUE went on to down Lindenwood 74-63 on Saturday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars took the first four points in the contest and never looked back, holding their lead for the entire game.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

SIUE, Central Michigan Clash Sunday

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE wrestling heads to Central Michigan Sunday for a Mid-American Conference dual meet. The match gets underwat 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. According to the MAC January wrestling rankings, SIUE is ranked third in the league. Senior Colton McKiernan is listed as...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Indoor Track and Field Begins New Season at EIU John Craft Invite

THE FIELD: The Cougars open their 2022-23 indoor track season with the EIU John Craft Invite at Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse. The following teams will compete in the John Craft Invite: SIUE, host Eastern Illinois, Lyon, Viencennes, and Williams Baptist. RETURNING MEN'S ATHLETES: Bobby Nuzzo returns for his senior season at...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Golf Adds Preston Bily

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE golf Head Coach Derrick Brown has picked up another commitment for the 2023-24 season. Preston Bily (Indianola, Iowa) has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Cougars. Bily comes to SIUE from Indianola High School where he was an All-State selection in Iowa...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Thatha Scores Career-High 32 Points, Cougars Fall at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. – Senior Forward Ajulu Thatha scored a career-high 32 points while grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double, but Eastern Illinois scored 25 points off 20 SIUE turnovers to down the Cougars 88-79 on Thursday night at Lantz Arena. SIUE drops to 3-13 overall and 2-3 in Ohio...
CHARLESTON, IL

