EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ajulu Thatha turned in her sixth double-double of the season and the Cougars had three players score in double-figures as SIUE went on to down Lindenwood 74-63 on Saturday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars took the first four points in the contest and never looked back, holding their lead for the entire game.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO