Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
S. Korea's Hanwha Qcells to invest $2.5 billion in U.S. solar supply chain
Hanwha Q Cells Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean solar energy company Qcells on Wednesday said it would invest $2.5 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity in the United States, creating as many as 2,500 jobs in Georgia.
German regulator identifies 5,000 km to aid green power switch
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Germany's federal network agency on Monday said it had identified 5,000 kilometres (3,107 miles) of its network for upgrades, which will be central to plans to accelerate the shift to a greener economy.
Washington Examiner
Korean manufacturer plans record $2.5B solar investment for Georgia plant expansion
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
ieefa.org
Greenko plans $1.2 billion pumped hydro storage project in Madhya Pradesh
The Greenko Group has said it will invest ₹100 billion (~$1.2 billion) in setting up a pumped storage project in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The daily storage capacity of the pumped hydro storage would be 11 GWh, the company said. The in-house renewable power stored in the...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
ieefa.org
Masdar to develop 1 gigawatt of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar has signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry to develop clean energy projects with a capacity to generate 1 gigawatt (GW), it said on Tuesday. The pipeline of projects will start with a 200 megawatt solar photovoltaic plant scheduled to begin operations by 2026,...
techxplore.com
World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA
The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries,...
ieefa.org
Renewables developer Green Genius to build new solar park in Latvia
Renewables developer Green Genius is to build a 100MW solar project in Latvia. The company said it is one of the first projects of this scale in the Baltic country. The project is expected to be fully authorised and ready for construction by June of this year and will have a total planned investment of €90m.
ieefa.org
Shell takes 35% of green hydrogen project in Oman
Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) has acquired a 35% interest in the Green Energy Oman (GEO) project that envisages the production of green hydrogen in the Sultanate from 25 GW of solar and wind power. The acquisition is part of a cooperation agreement between Shell and state-owned oil and gas company OQ...
gcaptain.com
Oceans of Energy receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for their high wave offshore solar farm system
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle to Oceans of Energy, a market leader in offshore solar farms, for their system design of a high wave offshore solar farm system. The Oceans of Energy’s offshore solar farm system is the world’s...
ieefa.org
EnfraGen to bring eight new solar plants to Chile
Latin America-focused renewables developer EnfraGen has entered into EPC contracts with Chilean developer Verano Energy to build eight solar PV plants in Chile. Once completed, the projects will have a total of 78MW of installed capacity, which would bring the total solar portfolio of EnfraGen in Chile to 246MW, including its existing operating solar projects.
ieefa.org
Utility-scale solar generation hit record high in Australia in December
Utility-scale solar notched up its biggest month ever in Australia in December of 2022, delivering 1509GWh of renewable power over that period, compared to the previous high of 1296WGh set a year earlier in December 2021. The new record was revealed in the latest monthly renewables data from Rystad Energy,...
ieefa.org
EDF Renewables unveils plan for massive solar project in the UK
EDF Renewables and Luminous Energy have unveiled plans and a public consultation for a solar farm with battery in the UK east Midlands region. With a potential output of up to 800MW, Springwell Solar Farm, between Lincoln and Sleaford, could provide the equivalent energy to supply around half of all the homes in Lincolnshire.
India may exempt 30 GW of solar plants from equipment duty - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India may exempt some solar projects from paying duties on equipment imports, according to government and industry sources, to bring renewable-energy capacity additions back on schedule and lower consumer power tariffs.
ieefa.org
BP America breaks ground on a 134-megawatt solar farm in Ohio
The American arm of bp, through its 50:50 joint venture partner Lightsource bp, has begun construction on a 134MW solar project in Fulton County, Ohio. The Arche solar project will provide power to tech giant Meta through an agreed power purchase agreement (PPA) for its operations in the area. Lightsource bp is handling the construction and development of the plant on behalf of bp America.
ieefa.org
The European Union installed 15 gigawatts of wind capacity in 2022
The EU installed 15GW of new wind farms in 2022, a third more than 2021, according to WindEurope. This increase in new installations is an encouraging result given the overlapping challenges the industry faced in 2022, the representative body said. In terms of new capacity installed Germany, Sweden and Finland...
‘Virtual’ power plants get a boost
Google, Ford, General Motors and a group of solar energy producers are joining forces to innovative a virtual solution to the rising pressures on the electric grid. The companies announced Tuesday they are signing on to the Virtual Power Plant Partnership (VP3), an initiative by clean energy think tank Rocky Mountain Institute. Virtual power plants are pools…
PV Tech
ACEN-backed IPP forms partnership to develop solar projects in Taiwan
Independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN has formed a partnership with Taiwanese energy company City Development through its subsidiary NEFIN Capital Taiwan Company (NEFIN Capital) to venture into the solar energy market in the territory. Under this collaboration, City Development will assess, develop and acquire solar power plants for NEFIN. City...
