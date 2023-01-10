Read full article on original website
Related
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes
Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
electrek.co
A colossal 18 MW wind turbine is about to debut in China
A Chinese manufacturer is on the brink of launching what will become the largest offshore wind turbine when it’s complete. GE Renewable Energy announced in December that its Haliade-X, the first wind turbine capable of more than 12 megawatts (MW), received a full type certificate for operations up to 14.7 MW from DNV, the world’s largest independent certification body. That officially made it the world’s most powerful wind turbine – but the Haliade-X won’t get to wear that crown for long.
Washington Examiner
Korean manufacturer plans record $2.5B solar investment for Georgia plant expansion
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
Autoweek.com
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
Cut in energy support to firms ‘threatens UK decarbonisation’
Cornwall Insight warns reduction in support could curb businesses’ ability to invest in reducing fossil fuel emissions
gcaptain.com
Oceans of Energy receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for their high wave offshore solar farm system
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle to Oceans of Energy, a market leader in offshore solar farms, for their system design of a high wave offshore solar farm system. The Oceans of Energy’s offshore solar farm system is the world’s...
NASDAQ
BP to Sell Renewable Power From Ohio Arche Solar Farm to Meta
BP plc BP entered an agreement to sell power to Meta Platforms Inc. META from its Arche Solar project in Ohio, currently under development. The agreement is part of BP’s strategy to shift away from fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. BP started constructing the 134-megawatt Arche Solar...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain
In what is being called the largest investment in U.S. solar history, Qcells announced that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a complete solar supply chain in the United States. This makes the Korean company, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, the first company to establish a fully-integrated silicon-based solar supply chain in the U.S.
ieefa.org
Masdar to develop 1 gigawatt of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar has signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry to develop clean energy projects with a capacity to generate 1 gigawatt (GW), it said on Tuesday. The pipeline of projects will start with a 200 megawatt solar photovoltaic plant scheduled to begin operations by 2026,...
ieefa.org
Renewables developer Green Genius to build new solar park in Latvia
Renewables developer Green Genius is to build a 100MW solar project in Latvia. The company said it is one of the first projects of this scale in the Baltic country. The project is expected to be fully authorised and ready for construction by June of this year and will have a total planned investment of €90m.
ieefa.org
EnfraGen to bring eight new solar plants to Chile
Latin America-focused renewables developer EnfraGen has entered into EPC contracts with Chilean developer Verano Energy to build eight solar PV plants in Chile. Once completed, the projects will have a total of 78MW of installed capacity, which would bring the total solar portfolio of EnfraGen in Chile to 246MW, including its existing operating solar projects.
ieefa.org
Greenko plans $1.2 billion pumped hydro storage project in Madhya Pradesh
The Greenko Group has said it will invest ₹100 billion (~$1.2 billion) in setting up a pumped storage project in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The daily storage capacity of the pumped hydro storage would be 11 GWh, the company said. The in-house renewable power stored in the...
US News and World Report
S.Korea's Hanwha Q Cells to Invest $2.5 Billion Total in U.S. Solar Manufacturing
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corp said on Wednesday its unit Hanwha Q Cells will invest a total of $2.5 billion to build a solar power manufacturing value chain in the U.S. state of Georgia through June 2025. The company's board approved on Wednesday a $2.31 investment to...
ieefa.org
Wind generation sets new record in the UK
National Grid ESO has confirmed that wind provided more than half of the UK's power yesterday evening (10 January 2023), setting a new record, according to RenewableUK. Wind generated 21.6GW of electricity in the half-hour period between 6-6.30pm, providing 50.4% of the UK’s power. This beats the previous record...
techxplore.com
World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA
The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries,...
TechCrunch
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
gcaptain.com
Chinese Clean Energy Giant Unveils World’s Largest Wind Turbine
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. unveiled the world’s largest wind turbine, an offshore behemoth whose more than 140-meter-long blades will sweep across an area larger than nine soccer pitches. The turbine will be able to generate 18 megawatts at peak capacity and produce enough electricity annually to provide...
torquenews.com
Impending Drop In Solar Panel Prices An Exciting Prospect for Tesla Solar
The demand for renewable energy basically skyrocketed last year, encouraged by constant increases in energy costs, and by events such as the war in Ukraine. Now, the main manufacturers of solar panels indicated that in 2023 we will experience a sharp drop in the cost of PV solar panels, thanks to the dramatic drop in the prices of materials such as silicon. This, in turn, will greatly favor Tesla Solar shingles and panels production.
ieefa.org
The Philippines to receive $13.7 billion in funding for renewable energy development
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
Comments / 0