THIBODAUX – A week ago Northwestern State was hoping to change the narrative of the fourth quarter, now it hopes to keep it going. The Lady Demons (6-8, 2-2) rallied for two straight fourth-quarter wins on its home floor, and while they would like to see a little less drama on Saturday, a third straight win would be more confirmation of growth this season.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO