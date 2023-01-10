Slog AM: Biden Announces Student Loan Safety Net, Northlake Tavern to Close, Why Can't These Quebecois Cows Be Free?

There was a giant rainbow this morning: Did you see it?. OK, onto the news: I really hope none of you guys had to fly today, because shit seemed so intense. As Will reported this morning, the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights after a nationwide system outage. Though the situation cleared up this morning, there were rolling delays and cancellations because of congestion. According to the New York Times, the FAA determined that the problem was a "damaged database file," not a cyberattack.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO