ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Slog AM: Biden Announces Student Loan Safety Net, Northlake Tavern to Close, Why Can't These Quebecois Cows Be Free?

By Jas Keimig
The Stranger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says

Advocates, legal experts, economists, and scholars are keeping pressure on the nation's highest court to allow President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness to reach millions of Americans this year. On Wednesday, over a dozen groups filed amicus curiae briefs to the Supreme Court expressing support for Biden's plan to forgive up...
MISSOURI STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: Santos Remains Defiant Despite Republican Calls to Resign, Rapinoe to Stay with OL Reign, We Saw a Lot of Whales Last Year

There was a giant rainbow this morning: Did you see it?. OK, onto the news: I really hope none of you guys had to fly today, because shit seemed so intense. As Will reported this morning, the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights after a nationwide system outage. Though the situation cleared up this morning, there were rolling delays and cancellations because of congestion. According to the New York Times, the FAA determined that the problem was a "damaged database file," not a cyberattack.
SEATTLE, WA
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
R.A. Heim

New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington gas prices reverse course after 13-week decline

(The Center Square) – After more than thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased this week. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.92 statewide, up from $3.84 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 8 cent increase per gallon marks a sharp reversal in the over three month-long trend of fuel prices in Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: SF Police Protecting Gallery of Man Who Hosed Homeless Woman, Biden Gets His Own Special Counsel, God = Guns + Gasoline

The police are once again doing what the police do best: protect property. In this case, it is the property of the San Francisco gallery owner caught on video hosing a homeless woman on the second day of the new year. The owner: a white man; the street person, a Black woman. The white man: arrogant posture; the Black woman: bare feet. The white man:"Move! Move! Move!"; the Black woman: screaming and pleading.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics

Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

This Week in Worker Conquests

Folks, I’m back with the first edition of the new year, and I’ve got a specially crafted roundup brewed in-house with artisan blurbs and an array of small-batch links, all topped with an aromatic soundtrack. Happy New Year! Let’s pour it up. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Ukrainian soldier finally receives new carbon leg with help of Colorado nonprofit

"He's like, I look like a terminator," translated Irina Rastello as a small group watched Andrii Chersak take his first steps with a new carbon prosthetic leg.Chersak is a young Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg above the knee in the war with Russia in August, following a brutal attack.For several weeks, he's been in Colorado where a nonprofit started in recent months helped bring him overseas and provide assistance with getting him a new leg. Cheering broke out in the room as a prosthetist fitted the carbon fiber, plastic, aluminum, and titanium leg. "It's a different feeling when you walk on...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy