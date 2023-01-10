Slog AM: Biden Announces Student Loan Safety Net, Northlake Tavern to Close, Why Can't These Quebecois Cows Be Free?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
msn.com
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says
Advocates, legal experts, economists, and scholars are keeping pressure on the nation's highest court to allow President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness to reach millions of Americans this year. On Wednesday, over a dozen groups filed amicus curiae briefs to the Supreme Court expressing support for Biden's plan to forgive up...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Santos Remains Defiant Despite Republican Calls to Resign, Rapinoe to Stay with OL Reign, We Saw a Lot of Whales Last Year
There was a giant rainbow this morning: Did you see it?. OK, onto the news: I really hope none of you guys had to fly today, because shit seemed so intense. As Will reported this morning, the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights after a nationwide system outage. Though the situation cleared up this morning, there were rolling delays and cancellations because of congestion. According to the New York Times, the FAA determined that the problem was a "damaged database file," not a cyberattack.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Washington State Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Drivers License by May 7, 2025 To Board Planes - Instead of May 3, 2023
Washington state residents now have longer to get a REAL ID driver's license. The old deadline was May 3, 2023. Now they have until May 7, 2025, less than 28 months from now, instead of 3 months away. That is what the WA state REAL ID website says now.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'
A Washington witness at Vancouver reported watching and photographing a slow-moving, drone-like object at 2:44 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Washington gas prices reverse course after 13-week decline
(The Center Square) – After more than thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased this week. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.92 statewide, up from $3.84 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 8 cent increase per gallon marks a sharp reversal in the over three month-long trend of fuel prices in Washington state.
The Stranger
Slog PM: SF Police Protecting Gallery of Man Who Hosed Homeless Woman, Biden Gets His Own Special Counsel, God = Guns + Gasoline
The police are once again doing what the police do best: protect property. In this case, it is the property of the San Francisco gallery owner caught on video hosing a homeless woman on the second day of the new year. The owner: a white man; the street person, a Black woman. The white man: arrogant posture; the Black woman: bare feet. The white man:"Move! Move! Move!"; the Black woman: screaming and pleading.
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics
Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
The Stranger
This Week in Worker Conquests
Folks, I’m back with the first edition of the new year, and I’ve got a specially crafted roundup brewed in-house with artisan blurbs and an array of small-batch links, all topped with an aromatic soundtrack. Happy New Year! Let’s pour it up. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminds...
12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.
Ukrainian soldier finally receives new carbon leg with help of Colorado nonprofit
"He's like, I look like a terminator," translated Irina Rastello as a small group watched Andrii Chersak take his first steps with a new carbon prosthetic leg.Chersak is a young Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg above the knee in the war with Russia in August, following a brutal attack.For several weeks, he's been in Colorado where a nonprofit started in recent months helped bring him overseas and provide assistance with getting him a new leg. Cheering broke out in the room as a prosthetist fitted the carbon fiber, plastic, aluminum, and titanium leg. "It's a different feeling when you walk on...
