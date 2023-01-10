Read full article on original website
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
electrek.co
A colossal 18 MW wind turbine is about to debut in China
A Chinese manufacturer is on the brink of launching what will become the largest offshore wind turbine when it’s complete. GE Renewable Energy announced in December that its Haliade-X, the first wind turbine capable of more than 12 megawatts (MW), received a full type certificate for operations up to 14.7 MW from DNV, the world’s largest independent certification body. That officially made it the world’s most powerful wind turbine – but the Haliade-X won’t get to wear that crown for long.
Renewable energy is climbing in the US, but so are our emissions—here’s why
Despite increases in renewable energy, a report from the Rhodium Group released on January 10 finds that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States rose by 1.3 percent last year compared to 2021. GHGs like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide trap some of the Earth’s outgoing energy and...
China unveils 18-MW world’s largest offshore wind turbine that could power 40,000 homes annually
CSSC Haizhuang, one of China's top ten defense conglomerates, has claimed to have developed a rotor hub and nacelle of a massive 18 MW offshore wind turbine prototype. The prototype of the world's largest offshore wind turbine was unveiled at an event in the Dongying City industrial park in China's Shandong province, according to a press release by the subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) on Friday.
Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade
Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the US Energy Information Agency renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24 percent of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
White House touts biggest single investment in US solar energy by Korean company
Korean solar power company Hanwha Q Cells will spend more than $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton, Ga., facility, the largest one-time investment in solar manufacturing in U.S. history, Biden administration officials announced Tuesday. White House officials projected the expansion, as well as a separate facility to be built northwest of Atlanta, will create about…
Washington Examiner
Korean manufacturer plans record $2.5B solar investment for Georgia plant expansion
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
ieefa.org
Renewables developer Green Genius to build new solar park in Latvia
Renewables developer Green Genius is to build a 100MW solar project in Latvia. The company said it is one of the first projects of this scale in the Baltic country. The project is expected to be fully authorised and ready for construction by June of this year and will have a total planned investment of €90m.
ieefa.org
International Energy Agency report says the world is entering a ‘new age of clean technology manufacturing.’
The world is moving into “a new age of clean technology manufacturing” that could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year by the end of the decade, generating millions of jobs in the process, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. Published Thursday...
ieefa.org
Greenko plans $1.2 billion pumped hydro storage project in Madhya Pradesh
The Greenko Group has said it will invest ₹100 billion (~$1.2 billion) in setting up a pumped storage project in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The daily storage capacity of the pumped hydro storage would be 11 GWh, the company said. The in-house renewable power stored in the...
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
A South Korean company said it was investing billions of dollars to build its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
NASDAQ
BP to Sell Renewable Power From Ohio Arche Solar Farm to Meta
BP plc BP entered an agreement to sell power to Meta Platforms Inc. META from its Arche Solar project in Ohio, currently under development. The agreement is part of BP’s strategy to shift away from fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. BP started constructing the 134-megawatt Arche Solar...
ieefa.org
The Philippines to receive $13.7 billion in funding for renewable energy development
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
ieefa.org
EDF Renewables unveils plan for massive solar project in the UK
EDF Renewables and Luminous Energy have unveiled plans and a public consultation for a solar farm with battery in the UK east Midlands region. With a potential output of up to 800MW, Springwell Solar Farm, between Lincoln and Sleaford, could provide the equivalent energy to supply around half of all the homes in Lincolnshire.
ieefa.org
Shell takes 35% of green hydrogen project in Oman
Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) has acquired a 35% interest in the Green Energy Oman (GEO) project that envisages the production of green hydrogen in the Sultanate from 25 GW of solar and wind power. The acquisition is part of a cooperation agreement between Shell and state-owned oil and gas company OQ...
ieefa.org
NextEnergy fund acquires 12 new solar and storage projects in Greece
NextPower III ESG, a private solar fund managed by London-based NextEnergy Capital, has forayed into the Greek market with the acquisition of 532 MW of solar and battery projects. The deals include six utility-scale solar projects totalling 132 MWp and a majority interest in six standalone battery storage projects totalling...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
US News and World Report
S.Korea's Hanwha Q Cells to Invest $2.5 Billion Total in U.S. Solar Manufacturing
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corp said on Wednesday its unit Hanwha Q Cells will invest a total of $2.5 billion to build a solar power manufacturing value chain in the U.S. state of Georgia through June 2025. The company's board approved on Wednesday a $2.31 investment to...
