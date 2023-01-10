Read full article on original website
Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
Thursday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 13
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 13. 6. Shotty contractor leaves behind work that doesn’t meet code. A Bellevue family was left tearing out new drywall after the original contractor left...
Navigating Veterans Affairs, access to its services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are 22 million veterans in the U.S. -- and only 1,100 locations for their healthcare. An array of other support services are available through the VA system -- if veterans can get to them. Coming home, some say, is the hardest part. After Vietnam, the...
