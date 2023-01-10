Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Korean manufacturer plans record $2.5B solar investment for Georgia plant expansion
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
ieefa.org
EDF Renewables unveils plan for massive solar project in the UK
EDF Renewables and Luminous Energy have unveiled plans and a public consultation for a solar farm with battery in the UK east Midlands region. With a potential output of up to 800MW, Springwell Solar Farm, between Lincoln and Sleaford, could provide the equivalent energy to supply around half of all the homes in Lincolnshire.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain
In what is being called the largest investment in U.S. solar history, Qcells announced that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a complete solar supply chain in the United States. This makes the Korean company, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, the first company to establish a fully-integrated silicon-based solar supply chain in the U.S.
techxplore.com
World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA
The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries,...
ieefa.org
Renewables developer Green Genius to build new solar park in Latvia
Renewables developer Green Genius is to build a 100MW solar project in Latvia. The company said it is one of the first projects of this scale in the Baltic country. The project is expected to be fully authorised and ready for construction by June of this year and will have a total planned investment of €90m.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
US News and World Report
S.Korea's Hanwha Q Cells to Invest $2.5 Billion Total in U.S. Solar Manufacturing
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corp said on Wednesday its unit Hanwha Q Cells will invest a total of $2.5 billion to build a solar power manufacturing value chain in the U.S. state of Georgia through June 2025. The company's board approved on Wednesday a $2.31 investment to...
ieefa.org
Shell takes 35% of green hydrogen project in Oman
Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) has acquired a 35% interest in the Green Energy Oman (GEO) project that envisages the production of green hydrogen in the Sultanate from 25 GW of solar and wind power. The acquisition is part of a cooperation agreement between Shell and state-owned oil and gas company OQ...
ieefa.org
Greenko plans $1.2 billion pumped hydro storage project in Madhya Pradesh
The Greenko Group has said it will invest ₹100 billion (~$1.2 billion) in setting up a pumped storage project in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The daily storage capacity of the pumped hydro storage would be 11 GWh, the company said. The in-house renewable power stored in the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
ieefa.org
Masdar to develop 1 gigawatt of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar has signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry to develop clean energy projects with a capacity to generate 1 gigawatt (GW), it said on Tuesday. The pipeline of projects will start with a 200 megawatt solar photovoltaic plant scheduled to begin operations by 2026,...
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
A South Korean company said it was investing billions of dollars to build its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
ieefa.org
BP America breaks ground on a 134-megawatt solar farm in Ohio
The American arm of bp, through its 50:50 joint venture partner Lightsource bp, has begun construction on a 134MW solar project in Fulton County, Ohio. The Arche solar project will provide power to tech giant Meta through an agreed power purchase agreement (PPA) for its operations in the area. Lightsource bp is handling the construction and development of the plant on behalf of bp America.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Westbridge boosts capacity of Alberta solar-plus-storage facility
Westbridge Renewable Energy, a Calgary-based project developer, announced the increase in solar capacity of its Sunnynook solar-plus-storage facility from 236 MW to 330 MW, with the expansion of the project site. The 200 MWh battery component to the system remains unchanged. The Sunnynook solar expansion was scaled up to help...
TechCrunch
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
PV Tech
Green Genius sells 152MW of late-stage solar projects in Spain to OX2
Lithuanian renewables company Green Genius and Swedish developer OX2 have signed an agreement for the acquisition of 152MW of solar projects in Spain. OX2 will acquire from Green Genius six late-stage solar PV projects – all of which have obtained environmental permits – located in the region of Andalusia.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Trina Solar’s new 6.5 GW Vietnam wafer plant to exclusively supply U.S. market
Trina Solar‘s U.S. unit has revealed that it will start operating a 6.5 GW silicon wafer factory in Vietnam to exclusively supply its operations in the U.S. utility, commercial and residential solar markets. The move comes after the U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) determined in December that solar cell and module imports from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand were circumventing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cell and module imports from China.
ieefa.org
Wind generation sets new record in the UK
National Grid ESO has confirmed that wind provided more than half of the UK's power yesterday evening (10 January 2023), setting a new record, according to RenewableUK. Wind generated 21.6GW of electricity in the half-hour period between 6-6.30pm, providing 50.4% of the UK’s power. This beats the previous record...
