East Longmeadow, MA

Apple CEO Tim Cook Again Nears $100 Million Annual Pay In Fiscal 2022 But Company Plans To Slash His Pay 40% This Year After “Shareholder Feedback”

Apple CEO Tim Cook came close to $100 million in total compensation for the second straight year, taking home $99.4 million in fiscal 2022, according to a proxy statement filed with the SEC. The filing notes that Apple’s compensation committee plans to slash the top exec’s pay by more than 40% compared with the target amount for last year in the wake of “feedback” from displeased investors. His target amount for fiscal 2023 is $49 million. “Taking into consideration Apple’s comparative size, scope, and performance, the Compensation Committee also intends to position Mr. Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th...
Robb Report

Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year

Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
sixtyandme.com

Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic

Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
aiexpress.io

How To Get Started With Natural Language Question Answering Technology

Daniel Fallmann is founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, a pacesetter in enterprise search, utilized synthetic intelligence and data administration. A short while in the past, workers needed to depend on busy co-workers or intensive analysis to get solutions to their questions. This may increasingly have included Google looking, manually combing by means of paperwork or filling out inside tickets.
The Conversation Africa

Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation

When it comes to teaching young children about the world, parents may feel that some topics – like politics and religion – are too tough to broach. Money is another. Parents may not feel like they know how to approach the subject, or worry that they don’t set a good financial example for their kids.

