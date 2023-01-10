Read full article on original website
Related
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
takeitcool.com
Caustic Soda Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Caustic Soda Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Caustic Soda. Report Features Details. Product Name Caustic Soda. Process Included. Caustic Soda Production From Lime Soda Process.
thebrewermagazine.com
The Balancing Act of Sustainable Packaging
In a perfect world, using sustainable packaging would reach a break-even point financially. Unfortunately, with the current market options, at least from what Sonder Brewing COO Chase Legler is aware of, being more sustainable in packaging takes more capital, space, and labor to implement a more sustainable process. “The ROI...
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
Washington Examiner
Korean manufacturer plans record $2.5B solar investment for Georgia plant expansion
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
geekwire.com
Esper lays off 21% of workforce due to ‘unpredictable business environment in 2023’
Seattle startup Esper laid off employees for the second time in seven months, cutting 21% of its workforce in the latest round of layoffs. The cuts are part of a “company restructuring,” according to a statement shared with GeekWire. “Despite strong customer and revenue growth in 2022, we...
ZDNet
Singapore firms need open, integrated tools in hybrid work
The shift to hybrid work requires Singapore businesses to reassess their operating model and identify requirements specific to their work environment. Policies should facilitate flexibility alongside productivity, while tools will need to be integrated to ensure seamless user experience. With hybrid work continuing to gain traction, organisations must adapt or...
Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research
– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
blufashion.com
Enhance Communication with Simultaneous Translation Services
The history of simultaneous translation services is a long and fascinating one. Simultaneous translation, also known as “simul” for short, is the process of translating spoken language in real time, allowing two or more languages to be heard simultaneously. Technology has been around for decades and has helped facilitate communication between people who speak different languages all over the world.
Experts from Okta, Deloitte, and Verizon share how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way
Okta's CIO Alvina Antar says that retention issues stem from employees not feeling connected to their company. Collaborating with coworkers can help.
TechCrunch
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
blockchainmagazine.net
Top Technologies Used In Creating Meta Metaverse
The term “meta metaverse” is frequently used today. It should come as no surprise, considering that it describes a captivating, futuristic virtual environment developed by one of the largest tech companies in the world. But to make the most of it, you must comprehend what it is and where it’s headed. And as you read on, you’re about to learn more about precisely that.
mrobusinesstoday.com
SkySelect integrates with Rotabull to create efficient automated aircraft parts quoting process for suppliers
The new SkySelect integration with Rotabull automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. SkySelect, the leading procurement services and technology provider, has completed the integration with Rotabull, the all-in-one sales tool for aircraft part sellers and MROs. The integration will enhance the suppliers’ aircraft parts selling process. The new integration automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. This will help the suppliers eliminate unnecessary manual work and achieve greater efficiency.
takeitcool.com
Activated Carbon Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Activated Carbon Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Activated Carbon. Report Features Details. Product Name Activated Carbon. Process Included. Activated Carbon Production From Coconut Shell. Activated...
technologynetworks.com
Advanced Flow Cytometry for Cell Line Development
Clinical biologics is a rapidly growing market that relies on efficient cell line development to support manufacturing. Traditional methods are often low throughput, time-consuming and lack linearity. However, advanced flow cytometry has emerged as a more efficient alternative for biologics development. Download this app note to discover the benefits of...
salestechstar.com
inReality to Reinvent In-store Analytics with 4D Imaging Radar
Cutting-edge sensors to offer physical retailers unprecedented insights into shopper behavior, powering new levels of data-driven profitability. Strategic relationship with Vayyar Imaging will give brick-and-mortar retailers intelligence comparable to website UX analytics. 4D imaging radar sensors track traffic, engagement, and dwell times, while maintaining privacy at all times. Cloud-based platform...
Comments / 0