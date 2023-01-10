Read full article on original website
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Gas stove ban 'on the table' for federal agency: reports
A federal agency is considering pursuing a ban on gas stoves because of the harmful nature of the particulate matter the appliances emit and health concerns.
White House: Biden won't ban gas stoves, but their 'emissions' can be 'hazardous'
Gas stoves won't be banned any time soon, but they do emit hazardous missions that could present "indoor air quality hazards," the White House said Wednesday.
Energy expert torches potential gas stove ban: A 'recipe for disaster'
Will the government's potential gas stove ban hurt lower income families and businesses? Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Neil Chatterjee and Chef Andrew Gruel weigh in.
eenews.net
Gas stoves harm health. Will a federal watchdog ban them?
New research linking gas stoves to increased childhood asthma released last month prompted renewed calls for the federal government to regulate the common kitchen appliances. Though at least one high-ranking official in the Consumer Product Safety Commission wants to consider banning gas stoves, agency documents show that’s not happening so fast.
Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report
Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday. “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
Ban new gas stoves, a federal safety commissioner proposes; CPSC says no such official plan yet
A commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is proposing a ban on gas stoves, calling them a "hidden hazard." In an interview with Bloomberg News Monday, Richard Trumka Jr. said all options would be on the table to regulate the appliances, which have been shown to be harmful to both human health and the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
newsnationnow.com
Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’
(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
Are gas stoves bad for your health? Here's why the federal government is considering new safety regulations
Natural gas has been marketed for decades as a clean fuel, but a growing body of research shows that gas stoves can contribute significantly to indoor air pollution, as well as climate change.
Washington Examiner
Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards
A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his...
Gas stove possible cause of asthma in 12.7% American children
A recent study has linked cooking with gas indoors to 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases in the United States. Since the 1800s, gas stoves have been used to cook food in American homes, so they are not new. Over a century after their inception, an estimated 40 million homes...
Gizmodo
U.S. Considers Banning or Restricting Gas Stoves
The federal government may consider a ban on gas stoves thanks to mounting concerns about the health impacts of the appliances, Bloomberg reported Monday. In an interview with Bloomberg, Richard Trumka, Jr., a commissioner at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the agency would consider a range of options, including restricting manufacturing or importing gas stoves and/or putting emissions standards on the products, to better protect U.S. consumers.
Vox
The gas stove regulation uproar, explained
Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. When the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in mid-December it would...
Tree Hugger
There's No Gas Stove Ban But Regulations Can Reduce Indoor Air Pollution
It's #GasBanGate! The Twitterverse is agog over talk of gas stoves being banned or that they cause asthma. A favorite example: "My parents had a gas stove my entire life. Nobody got asthma. NOBODY. This is almost as idiotic as climate change. Climate changes all the time." Our post on...
californiaglobe.com
The Tangled Government Web Behind the Push to Ban Gas Stoves
We know that California is pushing to become the first state to ban natural gas heaters, water heaters, and furnaces by 2030, a policy of the California Air Resources Board, entirely made up of appointees by the governor. Now the federal government wants to ban gas stoves. They claim “U.S....
American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'
The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
Gas stove ban not in the works, agency chairman says amid uproar
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is not planning to ban gas stoves, its chairman said Wednesday, seeking to tamp rising political furor caused by another commissioner's comments earlier this week.
ieefa.org
