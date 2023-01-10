ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eenews.net

Gas stoves harm health. Will a federal watchdog ban them?

New research linking gas stoves to increased childhood asthma released last month prompted renewed calls for the federal government to regulate the common kitchen appliances. Though at least one high-ranking official in the Consumer Product Safety Commission wants to consider banning gas stoves, agency documents show that’s not happening so fast.
New York Post

Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.  The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.  “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
NBC News

Ban new gas stoves, a federal safety commissioner proposes; CPSC says no such official plan yet

A commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is proposing a ban on gas stoves, calling them a "hidden hazard." In an interview with Bloomberg News Monday, Richard Trumka Jr. said all options would be on the table to regulate the appliances, which have been shown to be harmful to both human health and the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
newsnationnow.com

Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’

(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
Washington Examiner

Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards

A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his...
Gizmodo

U.S. Considers Banning or Restricting Gas Stoves

The federal government may consider a ban on gas stoves thanks to mounting concerns about the health impacts of the appliances, Bloomberg reported Monday. In an interview with Bloomberg, Richard Trumka, Jr., a commissioner at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the agency would consider a range of options, including restricting manufacturing or importing gas stoves and/or putting emissions standards on the products, to better protect U.S. consumers.
Vox

The gas stove regulation uproar, explained

Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. When the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in mid-December it would...
californiaglobe.com

The Tangled Government Web Behind the Push to Ban Gas Stoves

We know that California is pushing to become the first state to ban natural gas heaters, water heaters, and furnaces by 2030, a policy of the California Air Resources Board, entirely made up of appointees by the governor. Now the federal government wants to ban gas stoves. They claim “U.S....

