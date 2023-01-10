Read full article on original website
Related
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
India expects utilities' annual coal demand to surge about 8% after renewables shortfall
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India expects its power plants to burn about 8% more coal in the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to a senior government official and a power ministry presentation, after the country missed its 2022 renewable energy goal by more than 30%.
electrek.co
A colossal 18 MW wind turbine is about to debut in China
A Chinese manufacturer is on the brink of launching what will become the largest offshore wind turbine when it’s complete. GE Renewable Energy announced in December that its Haliade-X, the first wind turbine capable of more than 12 megawatts (MW), received a full type certificate for operations up to 14.7 MW from DNV, the world’s largest independent certification body. That officially made it the world’s most powerful wind turbine – but the Haliade-X won’t get to wear that crown for long.
China unveils 18-MW world’s largest offshore wind turbine that could power 40,000 homes annually
CSSC Haizhuang, one of China's top ten defense conglomerates, has claimed to have developed a rotor hub and nacelle of a massive 18 MW offshore wind turbine prototype. The prototype of the world's largest offshore wind turbine was unveiled at an event in the Dongying City industrial park in China's Shandong province, according to a press release by the subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) on Friday.
ieefa.org
Greenko plans $1.2 billion pumped hydro storage project in Madhya Pradesh
The Greenko Group has said it will invest ₹100 billion (~$1.2 billion) in setting up a pumped storage project in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The daily storage capacity of the pumped hydro storage would be 11 GWh, the company said. The in-house renewable power stored in the...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
TechRadar
Mini nuclear reactors could soon power data centers
A new report has suggested that nuclear power could be a viable option to provide clean power to some of the world's largest data centers. Analysists at tech research firm Omdia argue that small modular reactors (SMRs) could become prevalent in future years, replacing the need for data centers to draw power from the grid with their very own environmentally-friendly alternative.
Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade
Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the US Energy Information Agency renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24 percent of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state...
Geothermal energy poised for boom, as U.S. looks to follow Iceland's lead
The small island nation of Iceland is known among environmentalists for its low greenhouse emissions — per capita, roughly one-third of those of the United States — thanks in part to its reliance on clean, geothermal energy derived from the more than 30 active volcanic systems that also power its famous hot springs.
ieefa.org
Wind generation sets new record in the UK
National Grid ESO has confirmed that wind provided more than half of the UK's power yesterday evening (10 January 2023), setting a new record, according to RenewableUK. Wind generated 21.6GW of electricity in the half-hour period between 6-6.30pm, providing 50.4% of the UK’s power. This beats the previous record...
rigzone.com
Onshore Wind Supply Chain Pains To Persist In 2023
The onshore wind industry was hit by profit margin pressure in 2022 with supply chain challenges pressuring the sector. Heading into 2023, those issues will persist. — The onshore wind industry was hit by profit margin pressure in 2022 with supply chain challenges pressuring the sector. Heading into 2023, those issues will persist, Wood Mackenzie said.
yankodesign.com
This paper-thin solar cell could bring solar power to any surface
Solar energy is finally becoming more common these days, with some homes even using them for a big part of their overall consumption. The common conception about solar panels, however, takes for granted that this form severely limits where they can be used, which is often only on rooftops or large flat surfaces. In order to truly make solar power a more common technology, it should be more ubiquitous and more applicable to a variety of designs. This goes beyond merely having portable solar panels that are still clunky and inconvenient to use everywhere. This research achievement solves that problem by making a solar cell that’s so thin and lightweight that it can be put on almost any surface, including fabrics.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
India may exempt 30 GW of solar plants from equipment duty - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India may exempt some solar projects from paying duties on equipment imports, according to government and industry sources, to bring renewable-energy capacity additions back on schedule and lower consumer power tariffs.
ieefa.org
The Philippines to receive $13.7 billion in funding for renewable energy development
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
ieefa.org
The European Union installed 15 gigawatts of wind capacity in 2022
The EU installed 15GW of new wind farms in 2022, a third more than 2021, according to WindEurope. This increase in new installations is an encouraging result given the overlapping challenges the industry faced in 2022, the representative body said. In terms of new capacity installed Germany, Sweden and Finland...
ieefa.org
International Energy Agency report says the world is entering a ‘new age of clean technology manufacturing.’
The world is moving into “a new age of clean technology manufacturing” that could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year by the end of the decade, generating millions of jobs in the process, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. Published Thursday...
ieefa.org
EDF Renewables unveils plan for massive solar project in the UK
EDF Renewables and Luminous Energy have unveiled plans and a public consultation for a solar farm with battery in the UK east Midlands region. With a potential output of up to 800MW, Springwell Solar Farm, between Lincoln and Sleaford, could provide the equivalent energy to supply around half of all the homes in Lincolnshire.
Comments / 0