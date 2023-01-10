William Paterson University Seeks Applicants for its Unique Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program that Strives to Diversify Faculty in Higher Education

Read full article on original website
wpunj.edu
WP Management Professor Ali Mir Receives ‘Bright Idea’ Award for Research on the Racialized Nature of Student Debt
Dr. Ali Mir (center) accepts the award from Dean Joyce Strawser of Seton Hall (right) along with co-researcher Saadia Toor (left) William Paterson University Professor of Management Ali Mir has been selected to receive the Bright Idea Award, sponsored by the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University. The...
wpunj.edu
Graduate of WP’s Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Maria Brennan, Named Chief Nursing Officer of University Hospital in Newark
William Paterson University graduate Maria Brennan, DNP ’14 has been named chief nursing officer of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. Brennan spent several years providing healthcare consulting services to various New Jersey and New York hospital systems and nursing agencies. She is also the former vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Lourdes Health System in Camden, where she led the transformation of the health system into a high reliability organization. Brennan was a presenter at the 2019 World Nursing Conference in London on the topic of “Creating High Reliability Health Systems.”
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
Bloomfield Announces Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Open Enrollment
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) is accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program preliminary applications online at: https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A total of 20,000 households will be selected state-wide through a random lottery system and be placed on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications will be available online at: www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EST., until Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST., for New Jersey residents, who are...
Marine Corps Vet From NJ Admits Defrauding VA Out Of $119,000, Threatening Agent
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from New Jersey admitted that he threatened to harm a federal agent after defrauding the VA out of $118,979 in disability benefits, authorities said. Kamil Wakulik, 38, lied when he claimed that he'd suffered PTSD from active-duty service that included having to recover human remains...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
Funeral Services Announced for Scotch Plains HS Student Who Died Unexpectedly Last Week
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Carrington Reynolds, a freshman at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School who died unexpectedly last week. Carrington DaCosta Reynolds was born at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. According to his parents, (Deacon) Victor and Crystal D. Reynolds who’d been married over 18 years before they had him, Carrington was a “miracle child.” At 15 months, he was recognized by Rutgers University as a gifted baby, and although diagnosed with ADHD at age 6, he was an intelligent, inquisitive child and excelled in Mathematics. He participated in the Rutgers Summer Reading Program for at...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Ridgewood High School
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Last week, Interim Superintendent Leonard Fitts announced that graffiti had been found on a bathroom wall at Ridgewood High School. The incident was reported to the local police and an investigation is currently ongoing. “Incidents of this nature go against our core values and beliefs and will not be tolerated,” explained Fitts in a letter sent to parents and the community. “The Ridgewood Public School District prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community where all individuals are valued and treated with respect.” In the past few months, there have been numerous reports of antisemitic behavior, including an...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man admits defrauding Department of Veterans Affairs, threatening federal agent
LONG VALLEY, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man Tuesday admitted defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of more than $118,000 in disability benefits and sending an interstate text message threatening a federal agent with bodily injury, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Kamil Wakulik, 38,...
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
