Kyle LaMonte Nielson – Cache Valley Daily
July 10, 1979 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 43) Kyle LaMonte Nielson, passed away on January 10, 2023, following a month-long battle due to complications of a hip surgery. He was born on July 10, 1979, in Murray, Utah. Born to Chryl Swallow and LaMonte Nielson, the only son with five sisters.
Georgena Bird Taggart – Cache Valley Daily
December 11, 1951 — January 10, 2023 (age 71) Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.
Lyle Angus Esplin – Cache Valley Daily
March 10, 1941 – January 1, 2023 (age 81) Lyle Angus Esplin, 81 of Smithfield, Utah, passed away on January 1, 2023, due to complications of Pneumonia while wintering in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lyle was born in Preston, Idaho to Angus and Beulah Esplin on March 10, 1941. He...
Marvin LeRoy Hansen – Cache Valley Daily
November 5, 1936 – January 3, 2023 (age 86) Marvin LeRoy Hansen passed away January 3rd, 2023, at the Maple Springs Care Center in Logan, UT. He was 86 years old, born November 5th, 1936, in Ogden Utah to Moses John Hansen and Helen Barrett Hansen. He was the eldest son having two younger brothers Melvin John Hansen (Janice) and Michael Dean Hansen who is deceased (Sherry). Ogden was Marv’s home while growing up. He and his friends played rubber guns and other street games for fun. As he grew older his spare time was spent playing card games, fly fishing and ball at Liberty Park, the neighborhood hangout. He took pride in taking care of his first car, a black 1939 Oldsmobile Coupe that he purchased for $150.00, using the money he saved from his paper route.
Ross D Barnes – Cache Valley Daily
May 14, 1950 — January 9, 2023 (age 72) Ross D Barnes, 72, passed away surrounded by family on January 9, 2023 following complications due to chemotherapy. Ross was born on May 14, 1950 to Marilyn Barbara Jensen and Ralph Darrell Barnes. He married Becki (Rebecca) Nielsen/Christensen on December 27, 1969 in Elwood, Utah. Together they raised three strong, independent daughters: Melissa, Emily and Jennifer.
Drought bolsters more calls for cloud seeding in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BEAR RIVER CITY – When Charles Holmgren of Bear River City gets a phone call from North American Weather Consultants he gets in his pickup truck and heads to his post as a cloud seeder. Day or night, when the call comes the financial chairman of Bear River Water...
USU Extension co-sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration – Cache Valley Daily
Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. An additional in-person date night and dessert will be held at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Saturday, February 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Designed as a date night for...
Cache County Council selects David Erickson as new chair – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – At their first regular meeting of the new year, the members of the Cache County Council appointed David Erickson as their chair for 2023. He was nominated for that position by council member Nolan Gunnell and that motion was seconded by council member Karl Ward. The...
Jared Anderson named CVMG Prep Basketball Player of the Week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Green Canyon guard Jared Anderson has been named the Cache Valley Media Group Prep Basketball Player of the Week – presented by McDonalds – for the first week of the new year. In two games last week, Anderson averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for...
USU developing nano-fertilizers for agriculture – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The water lab at Utah State University is developing a new, more efficient way to deliver fertilizer to plants using nanotechnology. This method could prove to be more environmentally friendly, and potentially more cost effective. Because nanotechnology is on a much smaller scale, it can better target...
