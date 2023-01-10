Lowndes County School District will begin the 2023-24 school year with a modified calendar. The board on Friday unanimously approved the calendar, which will spread instruction days across more of the year and add longer breaks in fall and spring. Those breaks will build-in intersessions for students who need extra instruction. “I hoping it’ll help any struggling kid,” board president Jane Kilgore said. “I want all children to be able to read and be productive citizens. … I’m r.

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO