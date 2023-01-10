Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Modified calendar coming to LCSD next school year
Lowndes County School District will begin the 2023-24 school year with a modified calendar. The board on Friday unanimously approved the calendar, which will spread instruction days across more of the year and add longer breaks in fall and spring. Those breaks will build-in intersessions for students who need extra instruction. “I hoping it’ll help any struggling kid,” board president Jane Kilgore said. “I want all children to be able to read and be productive citizens. … I’m r.
Roses & Thorns: 1-15-23
A rose to local organizers for their efforts to honor the memory and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, with a variety of events on Monday, the federal MLK Jr. Day holiday. Columbus will hold its first MLK Day Breakfast and Day of Service since 2020 at 8 a.m. at Lion Hills Center, where the United Way of Lowndes and Clay counties will collect school supplies for area teachers as this year’s service project.
George Bryan: A mover, shaker and, above all, a kind gentleman
Former Mississippi State athletic director Larry Templeton remembers vividly a crisp, clear fall day back in 1984, when his good friend and former MSU classmate George Bryan took him on an excursion into the backwoods of Clay County near West Point. Says Templeton, “We were in George’s old Bronco on...
Partial to Home: Blue Truck Coffee
MACON — This is a story about how an antique Chevy pickup truck and a bakery in Virginia sparked the creation of a coffee house. Granted there’s more to it than just the bakery and the truck, a blue 1956 Chevy. Add to the mix a civic-minded publisher...
Carol Floore
Carol Persons Floore of Shuqualak, Mississippi passed away suddenly on January 8, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was 79. Even though a failing heart took her away from this world, she left a beacon of light for all in her community. The family is hosting a...
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ early log houses
As might be expected, the earliest houses constructed in Columbus and the upper Tombigbee River Valley were mostly of log. The term log cabin, though, is not a very good description of many of the log structures that were built. The earliest description of an area structure was of the...
Hannah joins Republican field for Dist 3 supervisor
There are now three candidates in the mix for the Lowndes County District 3 supervisor seat. Republican Tony Hannah has joined Chad Frasher and Andy Williams, also Republicans, in the contest to replace John Holliman, who is not seeking reelection. Hannah is a native of Palmetto, Alabama, but has lived...
Junior Auxiliary members commemorate 80 years of service with trip to NAJA headquarters
Several Junior Auxiliary of Columbus board members recently traveled to Greenville, Miss., home to the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA) headquarters, to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the chapter, which has been diligently serving the children of Lowndes County since 1943. 2023 marks the 80th anniversary of Junior Auxiliary...
Open auditions announced for spring production at The W
Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Theatre invites students, staff, faculty and community members to audition for “Still Life with Iris” by Steven Dietz. Described as a fantastical magical adventure centered on a young girl’s search for home, auditions will be from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 1, in the Cromwell Black Box Theatre at 620 10th Street South. Callbacks will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 2. The production dates are set for April 14, and April 15.
Milton Kendrick
Mr. George Milton Kendrick, 86, passed away on January 12, 2023, at Waverly Care Home in West Point, Mississippi. Milton was born on July 27, 1936, in Smithville – the son of the late Luther M. Kendrick and Era Mae Lovvorn Kendrick Linley. He was a noble man of...
Letter: Appreciates public statements from police chief
It is so encouraging that our new police chief is not filtering his press releases through our old Public Information Officer. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is giving us the facts directly from him and that’s the way it should be. We don’t need a spokesman for the police chief or any other public official.
Bomb threats called in to CHS, New Hope Middle
Students and employees at Columbus High School and New Hope Middle School were evacuated from their respective buildings after receiving bomb threats this morning. Those at CHS were cleared out of the building after a caller issued the threat at 8:08 a.m. The administrative assistant who fielded the call then alerted administrators, Columbus Municipal School District public information officer Mary Pollitz said.
Community Calendar for the week of 1-15-23
■ MLK Day: The City of Columbus will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast and Day of Service at 8 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Lion Hills Center, 2331 Military Rd. Keynote Speaker is Tyshon Cunningham, former MSU basketball player. ■ MLK Day: MSU is hosting a Unity...
Starkville/MSU Symphony Orchestra to present chamber concert
On Jan.21, the Starkville/MSU Symphony Orchestra will present a program of chamber music featuring wind instruments. The performance will be held in the Lee Hall Auditorium, on Mississippi State University’s campus, at 7:30. In his comments on the concert, Richard Human, conductor for the show, added that “Chamber music...
‘Great dude’ takes reins of MSU athletics
STARKVILLE — A brief lull in Zac Selmon’s introductory press conference Friday was abruptly ended by a metallic clanging from the right of the lectern. As Selmon had predicted minutes earlier, his daughter “Meatball” had taken an interest in the cowbell. “Told you,” Mississippi State’s new...
Debra Higdon
Debra Ann Higdon, 65, of Ethelsville, AL, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home, with her husband by her side. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 16, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, from 2:00-3:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. Mrs. Higdon was...
Gussie Clark
COLUMBUS — Gussie Scott Clark, 88, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Southside M.B. Church, with Rayfield Evins officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
2.5 pounds of pot found at house where bomb threat calls were made
A Columbus teen has been arrested for calling in bomb threats to area schools on Friday, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office press release. The 15-year-old male, whose identity authorities have not released, will face a juvenile court charge of false reporting of an explosive or a weapon of mass destruction. But three adults in the home where the calls were made face charges of drug trafficking after deputies found 2.5 pounds of marijuana there.
Eleven area players named to 2023 North Mississippi all-star soccer teams
Eleven players from the Golden Triangle region were selected for the 2023 North Mississippi All-Star soccer games. Both all-star games will be played at Itawamba Community College on Feb. 9, beginning with the girls at 5:30 p.m. The boys match will take place at 7:30 p.m. Five girls and six...
Prep roundup: Starkville Academy boys soccer defeats Lamar School on penalties
MERIDIAN — Starkville Academy boys soccer got its district schedule off to a hot start with a 5-4 win in penalties on the road against Lamar School on Thursday. The Volunteers (3-4-1, 1-0-0 district) and Raiders were scoreless through regulation and extra time, needing to go to penalties, where the Vols were victorious.
