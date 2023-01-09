Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
WKYT 27
Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
WKYT 27
Greenhouse 17 partnering with Fayette Circuit Clerk to help domestic violence victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a violent year in Lexington and many domestic violence-related homicides, a new partnership is aimed at helping victims. Greenhouse 17 and the Fayette Circuit Clerk are now working together to help file emergency protective order petitions. This new partnership will let survivors of domestic violence...
WKYT 27
One Lexington asks people to wear Orange at MLK march
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Freedom March, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s event will be different. One Lexington director Devine Carama is asking the public to wear orange during the march out of city-wide solidarity.
WKYT 27
New Georgetown police chief appointed
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Maurice A. Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (five kilograms and 500 grams) and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
WKYT 27
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
WKYT 27
Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How did Newtown Pike get its name?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some road names are obvious, while others aren’t as obvious, and that leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Joyce asks, From downtown Lexington, Harrodsburg Road will take you to Harrodsburg, Winchester Road to Winchester, but how did Newtown Pike get that name?
WKYT 27
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
WKYT 27
Severe storms cause serious damage in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The severe storms that swept across the region Thursday dealt some serious damage in Madison County. Trees were downed, homes were affected and in one case, a camper was flipped on its side. After surveying the damage Friday morning, the National Weather Service(NWS) in Louisville...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WKYT 27
Heart health experts on identifying the signs of cardiac arrest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest, according to CNN. Her death comes just days after appearing at the Golden Globes to support the film ‘Elvis,’ about her late father. “Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping. So the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
WKYT 27
New Lexington youth ensemble looks to bring unity through song
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we prepare to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a group of singers will be in Lexington to raise up their voices for the civil rights icon. That group has inspired one Lexington man to create something similar for youth here, using the...
WKYT 27
Custodian who police say shot himself at Ky. school facing charges
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a school employee who accidentally shot himself at a Lincoln County elementary school is now facing charges. Police say 32-year-old Travis Simmons has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Police say “evidence” of what happened was discovered Wednesday morning,...
WKYT 27
Dogs rescued from hoarding situation now in the care of Lexington Humane Society
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee are now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society and will soon be in need of forever homes. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The...
Comments / 0