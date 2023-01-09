ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through

(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
One Lexington asks people to wear Orange at MLK march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Freedom March, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s event will be different. One Lexington director Devine Carama is asking the public to wear orange during the march out of city-wide solidarity.
LEXINGTON, KY
Man arrested after deadly stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
WINCHESTER, KY
Good Question: How did Newtown Pike get its name?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some road names are obvious, while others aren’t as obvious, and that leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Joyce asks, From downtown Lexington, Harrodsburg Road will take you to Harrodsburg, Winchester Road to Winchester, but how did Newtown Pike get that name?
LEXINGTON, KY
New Georgetown police chief appointed

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
KENTUCKY STATE
Custodian who police say shot himself at Ky. school facing charges

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a school employee who accidentally shot himself at a Lincoln County elementary school is now facing charges. Police say 32-year-old Travis Simmons has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Police say “evidence” of what happened was discovered Wednesday morning,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Maurice A. Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (five kilograms and 500 grams) and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.
LEXINGTON, KY
Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
LEXINGTON, KY
Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Tornado confirmed in NKY early Thursday

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A tornado did touch down early Thursday in Grant County, the National Weather Service confirms. The tornado has been categorized as an EF-0 with a maximum wind speed of 85 mph. It traveled 0.3 miles and had a maximum width of 50 yards. NWS reports...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Kentucky falls to No. 1 South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Maddie Scherr scored a career-high 25 points and dished out six assists but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to top-ranked South Carolina 95-66 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Scherr made 10 of 15 from the floor, including five of seven from behind the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Skylynn Burnam - MLK Jr Unity Breakfast and March

WATCH | Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Blue Grass Airport working...
FRANKFORT, KY
Heart health experts on identifying the signs of cardiac arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest, according to CNN. Her death comes just days after appearing at the Golden Globes to support the film ‘Elvis,’ about her late father. “Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping. So the...
LEXINGTON, KY

