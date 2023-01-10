ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

AARP Oregon SpeakerBureau

AARP Oregon’s SpeakerBureau has skilled volunteers that can speak to your group both in-person and online! Our speakers provide FREE, virtual and in-person presentations that address the issues that matter most to Oregonian’s 50 and older. If you are interested in volunteering with the AARP Oregon SpeakerBureau, learn...
OREGON STATE
Tax-Aide for Rhode Islanders

Each year, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare returns for more than 7,000 Rhode Islanders at some 30 locations across the state -- part of a nationwide network of volunteers trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Latina AARP Advocates Study Laws, Lobby Legislature

Erlinda Archuleta and Irene Martinez Jordan are two of 15 AARP Colorado Legislative Advocates tasked with examining bills being proposed to the Colorado Legislature during this 2023 session. They work to determine how the laws would impact older Coloradans, as well as future generations. “It’s a significant amount of work...
COLORADO STATE
Find ways to give back to your community on MLK Day

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was a man of purpose and vision who believed in the importance of community service. As you observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, we hope his selfless contributions and leadership inspire you to give back to your community. You can start today by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Join Us for Our Free Coffee Socials in Maine

We invite you to enjoy a free coffee and snack as we meet with with neighbors and friends, and hear from local leaders and organizations. We have coffee gatherings in the following locations:. Bangor - third Friday of the month from 8:30-10AM. Dysart's on Broadway, 1110 Broadway, Bangor. Lewiston/Auburn -...
MAINE STATE
AARP New Jersey Applauds Assembly Health Committee for Passing Bill to Improve Financial Transparency and Accountability in Nursing Homes

TRENTON, NJ (Jan. 12, 2023) – “AARP New Jersey applauds the NJ Assembly Health Committee for passing legislation (A4484) today that will provide safer, higher quality of care for nursing home residents by improving the financial reporting requirements that owners must disclose. “AARP is working to create a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
AARP Pennsylvania State Director commends Gov.-Elect Shapiro on outstanding choice for aging secretary

HARRISBURG, PA – Bill Johnston-Walsh, state president of AARP Pennsylvania today issued the following statement after Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro nominated Lackawanna County Area Agency Director and Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging Board Chair Jason Kavulich to serve as Pennsylvania’s secretary of aging. “Governor-elect Shapiro has made...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Information Hub for Tax-Year 2022

ATTENTION MAINE RESIDENTS! You may be eligible for tax credits worth hundreds of dollars. Even if you’re not required to file a state tax return this year, you may still want to. Many low-income Maine residents are eligible for the state’s tax fairness credits. For example:. For the...
MAINE STATE
Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard

The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
ALABAMA STATE

