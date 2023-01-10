This design is lots of work but mega payoff. Peter Good at Glad Tidings Assembly of God in West Lawn, Pennsylvania brings us this drizzly masterpiece. Peter took sixteen 2″x12″x16′ boards from Lowes and cut them down to 4 feet long. He then ran them through the table saw, cutting them into 8 pieces for a about 480 pieces. He then painted the pieces with a gallon of “Barn and Fence” paint ($13).

WEST LAWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO