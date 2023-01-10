Neurology News Network for the week ending January 14, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Newly announced data from the phase 3 randomized, double-dummy BouNDless trial assessing NeuroDerm’s 24-hour/day subcutaneous infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD), met its primary end point of improvement in ON time among patients with Parkinson disease (PD).The drug, ND0612, is designed to improve the pharmacokinectic profiles of oral LD/CD by avoiding gastric involvement and maintaining stable and continuous therapeutic levodopa plasma concentrations. Over a 12-week treatment period, patients randomly assigned to the agent demonstrated a statistically superior difference of 1.72 hours in good ON time (P <.0001). Regulatory submissions for ND0612 in the US are expected to come this year and later in the European Union. ND0612 also demonstrated clinically meaningful results on the key secondary end point of OFF time (P <.0001), as well as other end points include the Movement Disorder Society (MDS)-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale Part II score (P <.0001), the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC), and the Clinical Global Impression of Improvement.

