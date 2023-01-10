Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
24-Hour Levodopa Solution Improves ON Time, Eisai Submits sBLA for Traditional Approval of Lecanemab, Rare Case of Seronegative NMOSD Identified
Neurology News Network for the week ending January 14, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Newly announced data from the phase 3 randomized, double-dummy BouNDless trial assessing NeuroDerm’s 24-hour/day subcutaneous infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD), met its primary end point of improvement in ON time among patients with Parkinson disease (PD).The drug, ND0612, is designed to improve the pharmacokinectic profiles of oral LD/CD by avoiding gastric involvement and maintaining stable and continuous therapeutic levodopa plasma concentrations. Over a 12-week treatment period, patients randomly assigned to the agent demonstrated a statistically superior difference of 1.72 hours in good ON time (P <.0001). Regulatory submissions for ND0612 in the US are expected to come this year and later in the European Union. ND0612 also demonstrated clinically meaningful results on the key secondary end point of OFF time (P <.0001), as well as other end points include the Movement Disorder Society (MDS)-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale Part II score (P <.0001), the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC), and the Clinical Global Impression of Improvement.
Neurelis Files IND for Potentially First Therapy to Treat Cerebral Cavernous Malformations
In preclinical animal models, NRL-1049 showed an ability to decrease ROCK-2 activation, a pathway that is hyperactivated in patients with cerebral cavernous malformations. According to a recent announcement, Neurelis successfully filed an investigational new drug application (IND) for its rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor NRL-1049 as a potential treatment for individuals with cerebral cavernous malformations (CCM). The company plans to initiate a study in early 2023 to assess the agent.1.
Understanding ALZ-801’s Impact on Alzheimer Pathologies, Brain Atrophy
Susan Abushakra, MD, chief medical officer at Alzheon, provided insight on findings from a phase 2 study in which ALZ-801 showed beneficial effects on cognition, Aß 42/40, and brain atrophy. Susan Abushakra, MD. This is a 2-part interview. Click here for part 1. Due to the complexity of Alzheimer...
Significance of a Potential Traditional Approval of Lecanemab
Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC, offered her insight on the significance of the lecanemab approval and what it means for patients with Alzheimer disease. Recently, on January 6, 2023, the FDA approved Eisai’s antiamyloid therapy lecanemab (Leqembi) for patients with early Alzheimer disease (AD). This treatment makes it the second approved therapy in its class, behind aducanumab (Aduhelm, Biogen), which received approval in June 2021. Lecanemab and aducanumab both were approved through the accelerated approval pathway, meaning the safety and efficacy of these agents would have to confirmed in phase 4 studies.1 Following the approval, Eisai submitted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the transition from the accelerated approval to a traditional approval for the agent.
Improving Awareness of Cognitive Decline and Building on Lecanemab’s Success: Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC
The behavioral neurologist and medical director of the Toronto Memory Program provided perspective on the steps the general public can take toward reducing the risk of Alzheimer disease and initiating treatment early when needed. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. Over the years, the advancements in drug development,...
Use of ATN Classification for Alzheimer’s Disease in Clinical Practices
Marwan Sabbagh, MD: We’re going to end this segment talking about the ATN [amyloid, tau, neurodegeneration] classification. We started to mention it before. Dr McDade, can you discuss the ATN classification for categories and individuals based on biomarker evidence of pathology? Do you envision it being applied to clinical practice?
Supportive Self-Management Program Shows No Efficacy in Improving QOL for Chronic Migraine
The trial found no evidence of any clinically relevant benefit from the CHESS intervention across multiple outcomes at multiple time points, nor in any sensitivity or subgroup analyses. Findings from the CHESS randomized study indicated that a brief group education and self-management program does not increase the probability of improvement...
Systematic Study Identifies Association Between Incident Parkinson Disease and Antiepileptic Drug Use
Not previously explored, new findings showed links between antiseizure drug prescriptions and incident PD, with trends towards increased risk in those with greater number of prescription issues and multiple AEDs. Alastair Noyce, PhD, MSc, MRCP. Using data from the UK Biobank (UKB), recently published research found an association between antiepileptic...
