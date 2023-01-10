Read full article on original website
Related
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Train Depot is Closed, Reopening Under New Management
Our community was extremely excited when we discovered that Sebastian’s original Train Depot would be brought back into town, remodeled, and made into a quaint little hotdog and ice cream shop in Sebastian, Florida. It seemed like things were going well for Will Payne, the original owner who opened...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian homeowners blame new home construction for flooding yards
Many residents in Sebastian say their yards are flooding because of “sloppy engineering” from new home construction. They want to take their complaints to Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Newer homes are on higher ground, which existing homeowners say is causing severe runoff in their yards and,...
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
Bay News 9
Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
Firefighters say battery charger likely cause of house fire in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters believe a battery charger caused a house to go up in flames. Smoke was seen coming from this charred home near Bithlo on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a battery charger in the garage started the fire. Crews from Seminole, Oviedo, and Orange...
ISS astronaut, cosmonauts find safe ride back to Earth after Soyuz damaged
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Next month, Russia plans to launch an empty Soyuz to the International Space Station to bring back two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut who don’t have a safe ride home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The empty Soyuz being used for...
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
Passengers stuck on delayed Amtrak train nearly 29 hours arrive in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. — A nightmare train trip has ended for some Amtrak passengers. Sanford was the final destination for people who were delayed onboard an Amtrack Auto Train for nearly 29 hours. The train left a Washington D.C. suburb on Monday and was supposed to arrive Tuesday morning in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Schools is negotiating contracts to hire international teachers
Volusia County Schools is reviewing contracts with two international teacher companies, with the hopes to start planning and preparing for candidates for a new teacher pool next month to address instructional vacancies. During a School Board workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Human Resources Director Stephanie Workman reported that the district...
titusville.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Trash Pickup Schedule
Monday’s (1/16) pickup for garbage and yard trash will be on Tuesday (1/17). Tuesday’s (1/17) pickup will be on Wednesday (1/18). There will be no other changes for this week.
Audit finds Florida city has fixed all but eight out of 31 problem areas from 2020 report
(The Center Square) — A follow-up audit for the city of Palm Bay by the State of Florida Auditor General found the city of Palm Bay has corrected all but eight of the 31 issues found in the 2020 report. Palm Bay city Manager Suzanna Sherman responded to the...
itinyhouses.com
400 Sf Tiny Home Has Two Bedrooms, A Decent Price Tag
With 2 sleeping areas and lots of community amenities, this 400 sf tiny home is an excellent tiny space for someone who wants to experience tiny living full time. The house is affordable and packs in quite a lot for what it has to offer. Scroll down and take a...
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival
People from all over are coming to our county to celebrate one of the best food festival traditions in the state!. “Join us for famous mouth-watering frog leg and gator tail dinners. Browse hundreds of booths for unique gifts. Hear some great music and enjoy the fun rides. Discover why this festival is a January tradition for so many.”
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
veronews.com
Cold front to hit county this weekend
Another cold front will hit Vero Beach on Friday, meteorologists said. Temperatures are forecast to start warming back up this upcoming Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Friday will be mostly sunny, but will also have a 50 percent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service in...
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country
Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach
A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
Comments / 0