sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Train Depot is Closed, Reopening Under New Management

Our community was extremely excited when we discovered that Sebastian’s original Train Depot would be brought back into town, remodeled, and made into a quaint little hotdog and ice cream shop in Sebastian, Florida. It seemed like things were going well for Will Payne, the original owner who opened...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian homeowners blame new home construction for flooding yards

Many residents in Sebastian say their yards are flooding because of “sloppy engineering” from new home construction. They want to take their complaints to Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Newer homes are on higher ground, which existing homeowners say is causing severe runoff in their yards and,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Schools is negotiating contracts to hire international teachers

Volusia County Schools is reviewing contracts with two international teacher companies, with the hopes to start planning and preparing for candidates for a new teacher pool next month to address instructional vacancies. During a School Board workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Human Resources Director Stephanie Workman reported that the district...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
titusville.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Trash Pickup Schedule

Monday’s (1/16) pickup for garbage and yard trash will be on Tuesday (1/17). Tuesday’s (1/17) pickup will be on Wednesday (1/18). There will be no other changes for this week.
itinyhouses.com

400 Sf Tiny Home Has Two Bedrooms, A Decent Price Tag

With 2 sleeping areas and lots of community amenities, this 400 sf tiny home is an excellent tiny space for someone who wants to experience tiny living full time. The house is affordable and packs in quite a lot for what it has to offer. Scroll down and take a...
ORLANDO, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival

People from all over are coming to our county to celebrate one of the best food festival traditions in the state!. “Join us for famous mouth-watering frog leg and gator tail dinners. Browse hundreds of booths for unique gifts. Hear some great music and enjoy the fun rides. Discover why this festival is a January tradition for so many.”
FELLSMERE, FL
veronews.com

Cold front to hit county this weekend

Another cold front will hit Vero Beach on Friday, meteorologists said. Temperatures are forecast to start warming back up this upcoming Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Friday will be mostly sunny, but will also have a 50 percent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service in...
VERO BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach

A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

