Despite the fact that Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE programming since early 2022, his involvement with the company hasn't definitively come to an end. According to a report filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, Shane "received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection with" being kept on by the company as an "independent contractor performer" throughout 2022. In comparison to his salary over the last two years, he earned slightly more than he did in 2020 ($820,369), but significantly less than he did in 2021 ($1,313,823).

2 DAYS AGO