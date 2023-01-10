Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Jan. 10
I have been thinking about tobacco beds … remember when just about every farmer with any tobacco acreage at all had tobacco beds … Many times in new ground … plant the seed, pull the weeds, pull the plants and transfer them to the tobacco patch … I haven’t seen anything that resembles a tobacco bed in a while … Yes, I am aware that there are very few tobacco farmers in the area … A sign of the times, I suppose … Get bigger or get out of the business…
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Jan. 12:. 1. Unity In The Community: Today-Monday, noon daily, Mt. Olive Community, 361 Lewis Drive, Elizabethtown. Seafood night, Cowboy day, Gospel music. Events are free, but donations are welcome. Information: Big Show at 910-391-6009 or 910-872-3451. (READ MORE) 2. MLK Dream...
cbs17
Price of eggs skyrockets amid shortage; Fayetteville bakery impacted by higher costs
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The price of eggs has essentially skyrocketed over the holidays. The bird flu has contributed to an egg shortage and the sudden hike in prices. Data from The United States Department of Agriculture shows more than 57 million birds were affected in 2022, marking the country’s deadliest outbreak. Those deaths are making it more difficult for the egg supply chain.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health doctor discusses recent report suggesting weight loss surgery for children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Academy of Pediatrics updated guidance was publish Monday and the last set of guidelines of evaluating and treating children and adolescents with obesity was release in 2007 recommending a “watchful waiting” approach to childhood obesity. The new guidelines recommend weight loss...
bladenonline.com
East Bladen Beta Club Collecting Donations For Bladen Animal Shelter
A school club and an organization in need often make for a perfect match. That’s what is taking place between the East Bladen High School Beta Club and the Bladen County Animal Shelter. For it’s January project, the Beta Club is collecting donations for the Bladen County Animal Shelter....
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 11:. 1. Story Time: Thursday, 10 a.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. For ages up to 5. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Oyster Roast: Thursday, Trinity Methodist Church, 910 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. Two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and...
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
bladenonline.com
Talent Competition, Play Auditions at Carolina Civic Center Announced
The Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton will hold auditions the weekend of Feb. 10-12 for its annual “My Time to Shine” Talent Competition and its June production of Disney’s Broadway hit “Beauty and the Beast.”. Pictured above is 2022 My Time to Shine winner Anna...
whqr.org
Residents at Wilmington senior housing community say they're entering fifth day without reliable water
Update: Despite Excel Property Management's claims, residents say the water is still not running consistently, and still is not potable. The low-income community for seniors is located in Wilmington’s North Side, and has 96 units. The property is owned by Wilmington Housing Authority but operated by Excel Property Management.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season. Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it. “We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.
A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County
LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
WECT
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WRAL
Man found dead outside Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel
A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation. A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
sunny943.com
Will Someone in Fayetteville Win $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?
The fifth-largest jackpot in American history is up for grabs for someone in Fayetteville Tuesday night, as the Mega Millions lottery prize is set to be over $1.1 BILLION. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. And if you weren’t in the mood to take that as a 20-year annuity, you can take the cash value of a mere $576.8 million. Not bad for a day’s work.
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
bladenonline.com
State NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell To Be Grand Marshal Of MLK Parade
North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell will be the grand marshal for Monday’s 34th annual MLK parade in Elizabethtown. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday through downtown Elizabethtown. Line-up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 805 West Broad Street. Dicks Maxwell is the...
