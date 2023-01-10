The open enrollment application period for the Wausaukee School District runs from Feb. 6 to April 28, for the 2023-24 school year. This program allows parents to send their children to any public school district in the state. Traditionally, children in Wisconsin are assigned to public school districts based on the location of where they live. Open enrollment gives parents the option of having their children attend a public school district other than the one in which they reside.

