‘Last Chance!’ Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.
Single ticket wins $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.Mega Millions...
Mega Millions Soars To $1.3 Billion! Here’s How Texas Residents Can Buy Tickets Online
There was no winner last night for the Mega Millions Jackpot which has grown to over a billion dollars. With no one having winners after last night's drawing the jackpot is now up to $1.35 billion. The estimated cash payout is $707.9 million. The next drawing will be Friday, January 13th.
$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS
As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas. The Texas Lottery...
Did you win? 6 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas; jackpot continues to grow past $1 billion
DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone throughout Texas is reeling from the TCU collapse in the national championship game, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs and the Mega Millions jackpot that just keeps growing. But not without some winners in the Lone Star State. The...
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
Texas Resident Waits Until Last Minute To Claim Lottery Ticket
Two lucky Texas residents are instant millionaires!
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
Check your Mega Millions numbers: $1M winning tickets sold in Pa., NJ
There aren’t any overnight billionaires, but some in our region are now millionaires. Two tickets sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, respectively, won $1 million prizes in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - A $1,000,000 second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey for Friday's drawing. State lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in the Morris County town of Ledgewood. There were also three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that...
Woman almost trashes $100,000 Scratchers ticket bought in Lee’s Summit
One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she almost threw it away.
