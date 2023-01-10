ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

CW33

‘Last Chance!’ Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

Single ticket wins $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.Mega Millions...
MAINE STATE
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
OREGON STATE
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
FLORIDA STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
Mix 94.1

What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs

Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
TEXAS STATE
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - A $1,000,000 second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey for Friday's drawing. State lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in the Morris County town of Ledgewood. There were also three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Mix 94.1

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

You Can Spend The Night In An Awesome Treehouse In This Texas City!

Who needs a HOTEL room when you can stay in a TREE? Yes, for real. And, this fantastic place is here in Texas!. Located outside of Austin in a town called Spicewood texas--there's a TREEHOUSE haven called Cypress Valley Treehouse Lodging. When is the last time you played in a Treehouse? When you were a kid? Well, now as an adult, you can stay the night in one of these Treehouses! GLAMPING to the fullest!
SPICEWOOD, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

